What's Happened to Aussie Actor Luke Mitchell's Dr. Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med?

What is Dr. Mitch Ripley's relationship with Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med?

Dr. Ripley and Gaffney OBGYN Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) ended Season 9 romantically involved.

In Season 9, Episode 3 ("What Happens in the Dark Always Comes to Light"), Hannah was waiting at a bar for a man she met on a dating app when she ran into Ripley. Before they could chat for long, two patrons passed out from laced drinks, launching the doctors into action and putting Hannah's date on hold. Later, when it was revealed Hannah's date had lied about being single, Ripley encouraged her to stay positive, telling her that if she continued with the dating apps she just might miss someone standing right in front of her.

The chemistry between Ripley and Hannah quickly escalated. It seemed like the pair would share their first kiss in Season 9, Episode 8 ("A Penny for Your Thoughts, Dollar for Your Dreams"), but coworker walked into the room before any magic happened. They made plans to get tea later that night, but a bogus lawsuit ultimately took up Ripley's time (more on that later).

After several episodes of will-they-won't-they tension, the reason for Ripley's nervousness and apprehension came to light. Ripley was concerned that his tumultuous past and psych diagnosis would be too much baggage for Hannah. But, after getting a pep talk from a childhood friend, Ripley told Hannah about his past and his feelings for her.

“Look, the truth is, I was an angry kid," Ripley explained. "I spent some time in juvie. Lots of mandated therapy. Even got myself a diagnosis of impulse control disorder. All of this is just to say, I really like you.”

“And if I haven’t completely scared you off...,” Ripley added, but before he could continue, Hannah kissed him.

“I’m not concerned with who you were, Mitch Ripley. I like who you are,” Hannah told him. Ripley went in for another kiss, but before the pair could lock lips again, their elevator opened and Ripley was whisked away to help a patient.