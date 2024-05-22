Archer Kicks a Med Student Out of the Room When She Freezes with a Patient | Chicago Med | NBC

Of all the heartbreaking scenes that S. Epatha Merkerson filmed for Season 9, there's one that stands out in her mind as "especially poignant."

S. Epatha Merkerson Reveals the Chicago Med Scene That Gets Her “Choked Up Just Thinking of"

Season 9 of Chicago Med brought some of the best and worst life experiences for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), the head of patient and medical services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, and the heartbeat of the hospital.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Just as she was enjoying the early stages of her new romantic relationship with Gaffney's chief oncologist, Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks), Sharon's ex-husband’s Bert's waning memory and health issues shook things up.

RELATED: Doctors Ripley and Asher Finally Have Long-Awaited First Kiss on Chicago Med

After Bert underwent a spate of tests, he was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Not wanting the burden placed on the three adult children the former couple share, Sharon stepped up to help with Bert's care and their lives remained intertwined.

The disease and all that came with it made for several heart-wrenching scenes this season, but there's one that stands out in Merkerson's mind as being especially traumatizing. And it unfolded near the end of the Season 9 finale.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 5, "I Make a Promise, I Will Never Leave You". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

What was the most difficult Chicago Med Season 9 scene for S. Epatha Merkerson to film? Merkerson told NBC Insider in an interview before the Season 9 finale that the toughest scene for her to film this season, was when Sharon finally came to terms with what needed to happen to Bert. "I think the most difficult [scene] is when she made the decision to take him to a nursing home," Merkerson shared. "And our daughter [Tara] came with us. And there was a moment where — I get even choked up just thinking of it now — where he starts walking off, and he stops. And he looks back and he says, 'Are you coming?' "And it was probably the most heartbreaking scene I've ever done with him," Merkerson said of Gregory Alan Williams, the actor who plays Bert. "Greg Alan Williams has been my husband since the very first season, in and out... And there have been scenes over that time. But this one I think was especially poignant."

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Bert Goodwin (Greg Alan Williams) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 6, "I Told Myself That I was Done With You". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Sharon came to the decision that Bert was best left in the care of those at assisted living facility after a series of alarming events earlier in the season, including accidentally starting a kitchen fire, and forgetting that he and his ex-wife were no longer married.

Still, it was tough for her. But Merkerson told NBC Insider that she thinks it was the right decision for Sharon and Bert's situation.

RELATED: Dr. Mitch Ripley’s Difficult Past Comes Back To Haunt Him on Chicago Med

S. Epatha Merkerson shares how Alzheimer’s affected her friend

She recalled a friend of hers, the late restaurateur and model who went by B. Smith, and who died in 2020 at age 70. Smith's family gave the cause of death as early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, according to the New York Times.

"Her name was Barbara Smith, she was a restaurateur here in in New York," Merkerson told NBC Insider. "And she asked her husband to keep her at home. And he did that. And I think that's a lovely thing to do.

"But some people are not equipped to handle that," Merkerson acknowledged of other people's situations. "And depending on the temperament of the person going through dementia, it can get violent as well. So I think it was a hard decision for [my character Sharon] to make. But I think it was the right decision."

Michael Goodwin (Hampton Fluker), Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Bert Goodwin (Gregory Alan Williams), and Tara Goodwin (Nicolette Robinson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 9. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson on her and Oliver Platt’s friendship

Leading up to Bert's diagnosis, and beyond, Dr. Daniel Charles, the head of psychiatry at Gaffney, was there for him and Sharon, being friends with both of them.

RELATED: Sharon Goodwin Had a Heartbreaking Interaction With Her Ex on the Latest Chicago Med Episode

In real life, Merkerson counts Oliver Platt, who plays Charles, as one of her closest work pals, calling him "a steady friend on and off screen."

"I can never say anything other than great things about him," Merkerson said of Platt. "He's not only a, a great actor and a great scene partner, but he is so sweet. And he has a wicked sense of humor that I always get caught in. He always will say something to me — I will be the one laughing — and it would look like I was the one who was messing up."