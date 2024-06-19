Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (June 19, 2024)

Looking forward to catching up with your favorite Chicago Med doctors? Find out if there’s a new episode airing on NBC this week.

The doctors and nurses at the heart of Chicago Med put their all into helping patients while navigating their personal issues. The drama blends in feel-good and relatable moments — including a few dating fails — to balance out the steady stream of emergency department trauma.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) had her share of ups and downs in her love life in Season 9. After trying some dating apps, she agreed to meet a guy who said he was an architect at a local bar in Episode 3. Her colleague at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), happened to be playing pool at the bar that night. Hannah's date took an unexpected turn when a couple in the bar passed out after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The pair of doctors jumped in to help, administered lifesaving Narcan and communicating with EMTs while her date stood awkwardly nearby.

The next day, things got even worse when Hannah's date's pregnant wife stormed into the hospital, and it was revealed that the guy was not only a married man but had given Hannah a fake name and lied about his job.

Hannah’s next foray into the dating world didn't go any smoother. After giving her phone number to “Wyatt from pharma," who had been checking her out at the hospital, she received a racy text from him with an unsolicited full-frontal photo. Yikes.

But it wasn’t all dating disasters for Hannah. After flirting with each other all season, she and Ripley nearly kissed in the hospital locker room in Episode 8, but the entry of other staffers thwarted them. That didn’t stop the two from connecting later in the season, however, and they finally had their first kiss in a hospital elevator.

Will there be new romantic hijinks to look forward to this week?

Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, June 19, 2024? No, there is not a new episode of Chicago Med on this week. Fans will have to wait to see what's next for the hospital staff. The last episode was the Season 9 finale, and there won’t be another installment until the Season 10 premiere, when we'll find out which romances and other intriguing interpersonal dynamics the show will revisit.

In the meantime, you can view past episodes of the show, including those from Season 9, in which Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) balanced a new relationship with the demands of making care decisions for her ex-husband, who has Alzheimer’s. The season also showed Dr. Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) new zest for life after a kidney transplant, as he even started to dating his son's boss.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Fans can find all nine seasons of the show on Peacock, where every episode from 2015 to the present is streaming. Also, Season 9 repeats of Chicago Med will air through July 24 on NBC, Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m