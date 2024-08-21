Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (August 21, 2024)

Ripley Helps His Friend Who Passes Out | Chicago Med | NBC

Find out when new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC.

Chi-Hards, prepare for your favorite kind of doctor's appointment — Chicago Med Season 10 is coming soon to NBC.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Fans are still reeling about Season 9's drama. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) balanced a new relationship with the challenges of coordinating medical care for her ex-husband's declining mental state. Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) got a newfound pep in his step after his kidney transplant. Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) explored a romance with Gaffney newbie Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), a renegade who has shaken up the dynamic at the Windy City Hospital. TLDR: There's so much going on!

But when will new Chicago Med episodes return? Read on, below, to find out when you can expect them.

Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, August 21, 2024? Sadly, not. RELATED: What Will Happen To Crockett After That Devastating Chicago Med Finale? Chicago Med is on hiatus until the Season 10 premiere, so there will not be a new episode this week. Stay tuned!

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Chi-Hards can stream all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to rewatch some of the gripping medical cases of Season 9 or enjoy a nostalgic flashback to some of the first days of Gaffney, Peacock has everything you need to enjoy a One Chicago marathon.

