Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (August 21, 2024)
Find out when new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC.
Chi-Hards, prepare for your favorite kind of doctor's appointment — Chicago Med Season 10 is coming soon to NBC.
Fans are still reeling about Season 9's drama. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) balanced a new relationship with the challenges of coordinating medical care for her ex-husband's declining mental state. Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) got a newfound pep in his step after his kidney transplant. Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) explored a romance with Gaffney newbie Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), a renegade who has shaken up the dynamic at the Windy City Hospital. TLDR: There's so much going on!
RELATED: S. Epatha Merkerson Reveals the Chicago Med Scene That Gets Her "Choked Up"
But when will new Chicago Med episodes return? Read on, below, to find out when you can expect them.
Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, August 21, 2024?
Sadly, not.
RELATED: What Will Happen To Crockett After That Devastating Chicago Med Finale?
Chicago Med is on hiatus until the Season 10 premiere, so there will not be a new episode this week. Stay tuned!
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Chi-Hards can stream all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to rewatch some of the gripping medical cases of Season 9 or enjoy a nostalgic flashback to some of the first days of Gaffney, Peacock has everything you need to enjoy a One Chicago marathon.
When does Season 10 of Chicago Med premiere?
Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.
Already, fans can't wait to see what Season 10 will bring. Gaffney Medical Center will be welcoming not one but two new physicians to the mix: Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost and Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox. Little is known about what these two new doctors will bring to the hospital, but we certainly will expect them to bring the drama.