Is a New Episode of AGT on Tonight? (August 6, 2024)

Will the AGT Judges return this week to applaud more fascinating Acts? We’ve got the answers.

From singing sensations to quirky comedians, there was a blockbuster Act for every type of America's Got Talent fan in Season 19. The performers have been on fire, giving it their all to nab a Golden Buzzer and, ultimately, the $1 million prize. With so much spectacle on stage, many may be asking when the Live Rounds will begin?

After eight episodes of non-stop surprises, viewers are ready for the Live Rounds of Season 19, but they’ll have to hold on just a little while longer. Another competition has us glued to our screens: The Olympics. As we head into the final week, Team USA is crushing it with more total medals than any other country, and there will surely be more medals to come.

Is there a new episode of AGT on Tuesday, August 6, 2024? No, there is no new episode on Tuesday, August 6. The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are entering their final week, after which AGT will resume its normal scheduling.

On August 6, 2024, the 8/7c slot that is usually home to AGT will broadcast Women’s 10-Meter Platform Diving from the sparkling new Aquatics Center in Paris. In this event, athletes will compete for gold by diving from 32 feet above the water — roughly the height of a three-story building.

Track and Field fans have a lot to look forward to on Tuesday night. Settle in for the Men’s 400-Meter Hurdle semi-finals at 8/7c. The reigning world champion, Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas, withdrew from the race with an injury, and now Michael Norman and Quincy Hall from Team USA are top qualifiers. Later in the evening, at 9/8c, the Women’s 400-Meter Hurdle semi-final will be broadcast, along with the Women’s 200-Meter final, a medaled event where the fastest athletes in the world vye for a spot on the podium.

Terry Crews carries the Olympic Torch during America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

All of these events will air live on NBC and Peacock, as well as on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics.com.

If you missed the hotly anticipated Men’s Basketball quarterfinal matchups earlier in the day, not to worry. You can catch encore coverage starting at 8:30/7:30c. In one of the most important events in men’s basketball, eight teams will compete, and four teams will be eliminated. The four-time defending gold medalist U.S. team is sure to have an epic showdown against Brazil.

Visit NBC Olympics for the latest news ahead of the Summer Games 2024, which will take place from Saturday, July 27, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

When do AGT Season 19 Live Shows Start?

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Though fans might miss their favorite Judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara — they’ll be back soon. The highly anticipated Live Shows begin August 13 and run through September 18. In addition to the Tuesday night episodes, the series will also air one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c.

This season of America’s Got Talent has brought indescribable thrills with some of the most unusual performances in the show’s history. With eight fun episodes already behind us, we can’t imagine what the next round of AGT Season 19 has in store. Tune in to the Live Shows starting August 13 at 8/7c.

In the meantime, you can stream all the America’s Got Talent episodes from Season 19 or revisit your favorite moments from past seasons on Peacock.