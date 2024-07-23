Every Act That Auditioned for AGT 2024 In Episode 8 (RECAP)

After what’s already shaped up to be a whirlwind season of America’s Got Talent, the final night of auditions for Season 19 has come to a dramatic end.

With all the Golden Buzzers of this round dished out, it was up to the remaining contestants to bring their A-game with a three “yes” vote being their only path to victory left. Luckily, as happens every season, AGT saved some of its best talent for last. It’s entirely possible this year’s winner performed this late in the competition and will go on to win it all. To make sure you haven’t lost track of any of the many, many Acts who performed on Tuesday’s final episode of Season 19 auditions, below is a rundown of each Act.

XPogo

Act: Pogo Stick Stunts

Judges’ Vote: Yes

You may think you’ve seen expert-level pogo stick work, but no one was quite ready for these high-flying, death-defying athletes who took the stage performing flip-after-flip on their high-tech pogo sticks. They said they hope to bring the act to the mainstream and find a way to show kids that it’s both fun, and therefore how to do it safely.

Prilepin Quartet

Act: Hand Balancers

Judges’ Vote: Yes

Just when the crowd thought they’d seen it all when it came to acrobatics for a little while, the Prilepin Quartet took the stage for some high-risk balancing work that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Exhibiting immense strength and balance, they created massive human sculptures that showcased just how difficult an Act like theirs can be.

Black Peppers

Act: Kuroko Performances Group

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This performer said he was destined for the Olympics but an injury prevented him from going to Paris. However, since AGT is the “Olympics of Talent,” he came prepared to show the world what he can do… and he wasn’t alone. Just when the crowd thought it was about to see gymnastics, what they got was essentially a puppet show where the main character’s performing friends helped him mime an Olympic-level gymnastics show.

Haley Viloria

Act: Aerialist

Judges’ Vote: Yes

At a late age, this performer discovered circus performing and she’s already got an Act that could propel her all the way to the grand prize on AGT Season 19. While she was a bit nervous to take the grand stage, once she began her performance, her professional chops kicked in and she began to spin and do incredible tricks while suspended from straps above the stage. It’s a wonder she wasn’t dizzy when she ultimately landed and remained composed and barely out of breath.

Kelsey Jane

Act: Aerialist

Judges Vote: Yes

Back-to-back aerialists? Only on AGT. This career dentist picked up the hobby of performing and ultimately realized it was more of a calling. She took the stage hoping to do this full time and immediately impressed the crowd with her athleticism and her very emotional Act that saw her flipping up and down on straps and doing full splits in the air.

Journeyy

Act: Singer

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This 9-year-old singer couldn’t have been more humble when he took the stage. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt that Simon Cowell had already tried to get him on the stage (but he was already booked) after a video of him singing went viral. That said, he was pretty nervous when he took the stage to sing an original titled “Paradise” and had Simon Cowell personally give him a pep talk at the front of the stage. Good thing he did, too because the performance was definitely one for the record books. With a voice and lyrics well beyond his years, this youngster proved to the Judges that there’s something unique about him that’s worth of this grand stage.

Alejandro Licea Pellon

Act: Hand Balancing

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This person has the exact dream that America’s Got Talent can make come true. He wants to own and direct a show in Las Vegas. So, he took the stage very nervous because this is his big break. When his Act began, he made good on his promise to put the audience on the edge of their seats by balancing on unstable rollers suspended several feet above the hard stage. Luckily, he didn’t meet disaster and got four “Yes” votes from the Judges, taking him one step closer to his dream come true.

Jonathan Burns

Act: Comedy Magician

Judges’ Vote: Yes

This magician quickly enlisted the help of Judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara to help him with his Act. He had the ladies count out 10 slices of cheese in front of the audience before using his hilarious-sounding “magic wand” to move 2 slices from Heidi’s pile to Sofia’s. In the end, the crowd was delighted and the Judges were thoroughly impressed. Heidi, however, confessed she was about to give him a red X before she was called on stage — however, Simon honestly confessed he loved the Act but wasn’t convinced it could win and gave him his only “no.”

Airfootworks

Act: Dance

Judges’ Vote: Yes

With the help of a former AGT winner, Kenichi Ebina, this dance group utilized a box frame to do a combination of acrobatics and breakdancing that’s unlike anything you’re likely to see anywhere besides this very unique show. Their Act was so densely packed with incredible moments and gravity-defying moves that if you blinked, you’d have missed something amazing.

Corky Miller

Act: Comedian

Judges’ Vote: Yes

By day she trains animals for movies and television. However, she took the stage as an amateur stand-up comedian. Despite being relatively inexperienced, she decided to make the gutsy call to perform for AGT. Fortunately for her and everyone in the audience, her jokes were a hit and had even professional comedian Howie Mandel in stitches with her observations about being older and inexperienced with the Internet.

Sophie Lennon

Act: Singer

Judges’ Vote: Yes

Sofia Vergara keeps saying that this season has a lot of really fantastic young talent. This young lady took the stage and immediately impressed the Judges and got a bit of advice from Simon Cowell, who told her to perhaps pivot away from her dream of being a successful recording artist and use her natural talent and stage presence to pursue a career in theater.

Brooke Bailey

Act: Singer

Judges’ Vote: Yes

Before this 19-year-old music major took the stage, Simon Cowell declared that the show really, really needed “a moment.” That’s exactly what she delivered. From her first note of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” it was clear that she was something special. At various points in her performance, all four Judges’ jaws visibly dropped.

Nick Manning

Act: World Record Attempt

Judges’ Vote: No

A lot of people come to the AGT stage to try and break a World Record, but few are as unique and unexpected as this. With an official person from Guinness by his side, Nick Manning declared that he was going to try and don the most pairs of underpants at one time in 30 seconds. Unfortunately, his first attempt was unsuccessful. However, he was able to pivot with the help fo the crowd to achieve the “most people wearing underwear on their heads in a single place.” With that, the audience was given a pair of (brand new and clean) underwear, officially putting AGT in the Guinness Book of World Records.

