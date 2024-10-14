Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 14, 2024)
Blind Auditions for Season 26 of The Voice are nearly done, folks.
Things are really heating up on The Voice Season 26. For the past three weeks, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have been making tough choices (and tough arguments) as they build their teams of Artists. It’s been a wild ride so far, and the competition is only getting started.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of The Voice this week.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 14, 2024)?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs tonight, Monday, October 14 at 8/7c on NBC.
Coaches will listen to the fifth round Blind Auditions on Monday night’s episode. So far, we’ve seen multiple 4-Chair Turns, a surprising Block from Bublé, and two Coaches using the new “Coach Replay” button. And an Artist from Season 1 of The Voice, Kelsey Rey, who now goes by her stage name Felsmere, returned to the stage and is now on Team Gwen.
“Felsmere came to Season 1 of The Voice, and now she’s back for Season 26,” Stefani said after her Blind Audition in Episode 2. “Everything she was trying, she was landing. She’s consistent and her tone is just undeniable. I’m really excited to pick songs for her.”
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week? (October 15, 2024)?
Yes! You’ll get a double dose of The Voice this week. The sixth and final round of Blind Auditions for Season 26 airs on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on NBC
What's new on The Voice this Week?
This week, the Coaches will make their final choices as they continue to build their Season 26 teams. And everyone especially has their eye on McEntire, who led Asher HaVon to victory in Season 25.
The country icon told NBC Insider she looks for Artists who can “touch your heart” as they sing. "That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”
After Blind Auditions wrap up this week, Artists on the same team will sing against each other in the Battles round.
How to watch The Voice
You can watch new episodes of The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Past episodes from Season 26 are on Peacock and new episodes are available to stream the next day.