Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 14, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 14, 2024)?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs tonight, Monday, October 14 at 8/7c on NBC.

Coaches will listen to the fifth round Blind Auditions on Monday night’s episode. So far, we’ve seen multiple 4-Chair Turns, a surprising Block from Bublé, and two Coaches using the new “Coach Replay” button. And an Artist from Season 1 of The Voice, Kelsey Rey, who now goes by her stage name Felsmere, returned to the stage and is now on Team Gwen.

“Felsmere came to Season 1 of The Voice, and now she’s back for Season 26,” Stefani said after her Blind Audition in Episode 2. “Everything she was trying, she was landing. She’s consistent and her tone is just undeniable. I’m really excited to pick songs for her.”