Hear Austyns Stancil’s Mind-Blowing “Secret Weapon” That Got Him a 4-Chair Turn

If your mother tells you to sing, listen to her. You might just end up on national TV one day.

Austyns Stancil brought a ton of family-based heart and determination to The Voice during Monday's second night of Season 26 Blind Auditions. Hailing from Oakland, California, the 34-year-old hopeful dedicated his soulful rendition of a Smokey Robinson classic to his late father, who passed away in 2023, as well as his three daughters. "They motivate me,” he said. “They inspire me."

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“My dad showed me how to be a man and how to be a father. I wish he was here to see me now," he added. “I know my dad would give me props right now because honestly, my whole life, I’ve just been trying to make him proud. This opportunity is absolutely amazing. I want to be able to be that example for my daughters. I gotta get a Chair turn.”

While it took over a minute for the Coaches to smash down their buttons, Stancil ultimately closed out his Blind Audition with a 4-Chair turn — much to to the excitement of his mother, Christine, and brother, CJ, both of whom were watching from the sidelines.

RELATED: The Voice: Why “Instant Turn” Kiara Vega Was “The Biggest Surprise So Far” for This Coach

Indeed, Stancil has his mother to thank for developing a lifelong passion for singing. “I started singing in church in Paola, Kansas," he said. "My mom was the director and she needed somebody to sing some solos. I was 9-years-old and I was hollering around the house, so she said, ‘You’re gonna sing.’"

Watch Austyns Stancil's Performance of Smokey Robinson's "Ooo Baby Baby" During Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Austyns Stancil performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 2 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

"I'm excited to know what [your] voice can do with a bunch of different genres of music," said Michael Bublé, praising Stancil's ability to move between high and low registers with apparent ease.

"You're so good in each part of your voice. That made me turn," added Gwen Stefani. "It's technically great, but how do we find who you are? I think that's something I could help you with if you were on Team Gwen."

Reba McEntire came next, describing herself as "a little confident" after winning Season 25, which prompted Gwen to don her proverbial "fighting gloves."

Snoop Dogg closed out the feedback with a rhyme: "Now that you've heard the rest, you can hear the best. Nonetheless, you could be with the 'S' and have this [holding up Death Row Records necklace] layin' on your chest."

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Season 26: Premiere Date Revealed

Michael then tried to outshine Snoop, promising to change "Team Michael" to "Team Michaels," but Gwen cut through all the noise, citing her nine years of The Voice experience. This argument was enough to sway Stancil to Team Gwen. "I love Austyns," she concluded. "He has a beautiful, beautiful voice. He's super skilled ... He is one of the best singers that we've heard so far."

Snoop didn't seem too phased about letting another contestant slip through his fingers. In his post-Audition interview, he made it very clear he's in this thing for the long haul, waiting for the right moment until he can use his Steal to snatch singers right out from under his fellow Coaches' noses.