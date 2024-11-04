Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 4, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 4, 2024?

Yes! A brand episode of The Voice airs tonight, November 4 at 8/7c on NBC. On Monday night’s episode, the Coaches will judge the fifth and final round of the Battles.

Last week was action-packed with phenomenal performances and surprising Steals. After the Battle between Danny Joseph and Deon Jones on Team Reba, all of the Coaches were blown away by their performance of James Brown's “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

“That song is deep, and the way you guys sung it, y’all sung it with the same conviction and the same passion that James has,” Coach Snoop said about their Battle on October 28.

A tough choice had to be made and McEntire declared James the winner — but Jones isn’t going anywhere. “I had to steal Deon," Stefani said after pressing her Steal button. "I couldn't let him go home. It seems like he could do almost anything with his voice."