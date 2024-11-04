Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 4, 2024)
Get ready for the final round of the Battles on The Voice Season 26.
The Voice Season 26 continues to be full of twists, turns, and tough choices. Throughout the Blind Auditions and Battles, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have been carefully assembling their respective teams. And the talented Artists are definitely holding up their end of the bargain with one goosebump-inducing performance after another.
There’s even more to come this week, so here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of The Voice.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 4, 2024?
Yes! A brand episode of The Voice airs tonight, November 4 at 8/7c on NBC. On Monday night’s episode, the Coaches will judge the fifth and final round of the Battles.
Last week was action-packed with phenomenal performances and surprising Steals. After the Battle between Danny Joseph and Deon Jones on Team Reba, all of the Coaches were blown away by their performance of James Brown's “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”
“That song is deep, and the way you guys sung it, y’all sung it with the same conviction and the same passion that James has,” Coach Snoop said about their Battle on October 28.
A tough choice had to be made and McEntire declared James the winner — but Jones isn’t going anywhere. “I had to steal Deon," Stefani said after pressing her Steal button. "I couldn't let him go home. It seems like he could do almost anything with his voice."
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, November 5, 2024?
No, The Voice is taking a break on Tuesday, November 5 due to the presidential election. NBC will be airing election coverage all night long, but don’t worry — The Voice will be back next week.
The first round of the Knockouts airs on Monday, November 11 at 8/7c on NBC. In the Knockouts, an Artist is paired up against two of their teammates. Unlike the Battles, the Artists get to choose their own songs, which they’ll perform on their own as the other two Artists watch from the sidelines. The Coaches will choose one winner out of the three performers to advance in the competition.
What's new on The Voice this week?
This week on The Voice concludes the Battles round for Season 26. More Artists will have to be sent home before the Knockouts, so prepare for even more emotional moments on Monday’s episode.
How to watch The Voice
Catch new episodes of The Voice Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.