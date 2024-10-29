Shye and Jamison Puckett's Cover of "Love Yourself" Blows the Coaches Away | The Voice Battles | NBC

Musical theater lovers know "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen. Here's how two Artists on The Voice covered it.

All About "You Will Be Found," the Song That Stunned at The Voice Battles

Team Reba just delivered one of the most iconic moments of The Voice Season 26.

As soon as Creigh Riepe and Lauren-Michael Sellers stepped on stage and the familiar opening notes of "You Will Be Found" from the musical Dear Evan Hansen began playing, viewers knew they were in for something special — and the duo did not disappoint.

Everything about their Battle performance of "You Will Be Found" can be summed up in one word: power. The song is a soaring anthem of hope, and every word sung by Riepe and Sellers was filled with emotion.

The duo's harmonies, their individual riffs, and everything in between were performed to a level of precision usually reserved for the Live Performance Shows. Riepe and Sellers were at the top of their games, leaving one of the toughest decisions ever for Coach Reba.

It was a Battle that was about as evenly matched as fans have ever seen on The Voice — and no Coach wanted to be in Reba McEntire's shoes.

"I kept bouncing back and forth between who's winning and I really didn't get anywhere by the end," confessed Gwen Stefani, who was glad it was not her tough decision to make.

Ultimately, McEntire chose Sellers to continue on as part of Team Reba, sending the 35-year-old to the next round — and immediately into the arms of her Coach, who congratulated her with a big hug.

"I chose Lauren-Michael because… she's a redhead," McEntire deadpanned. "I liked everything about her. You wanna hear somebody that gives you joy."

Here's what to know about "You Will Be Found"

Written in 2015 by American composers and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "You Will Be Found" is the closing musical number for Act 1 in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a story about a high school student struggling with anxiety.

The song was recorded in 2017 as part of the album Dear Evan Hansen: Original Broadway Cast Recording. "You Will Be Found" enjoyed a surge of popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pasek theorized why it found its footing during that time in a 2020 interview with Playbill.

"In part because it's a speech that Evan is giving to his classmates, an idealized version of how he wants to feel, the lyrics had a chance to resonate beyond the story — we realized people all over the world were using it as a means of finding connection and hope in challenging times," he explained.

Longtime America's Got Talent fans will recall the song was performed by Ben Platt, the star of the feature film adaptation, during Season 16!