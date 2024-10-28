Why Team Gwen Stole Deon Jones After He Sang From His “Soul”: “That Was Crazy”

Deon Jones and Danny Joseph gave one of the strongest performances of The Voice Season 26 Battles so far.

“Night 3 of the Battles are going to blow the roof off this place,” said Coach Michael Bublé in anticipation of the October 28 performances on The Voice. Deon Jones and Danny Joseph must have taken that as a personal challenge. After seeing their performance, it should be no surprise that neither Artist is going home, because it was one of the most powerful on-stage moments of the season so far!

Jones scraped past the Blind Auditions with a single chair turn from Queen Reba McEntire while Joseph earned a coveted 4-Chair Turn with a unique sound and style. Both Artists were bringing their all to the Battles, with a performance of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown.

Here's what happened:

Team Gwen used a Steal on Deon Jones during The Voice Season 26 Battles

Deon Jones and Danny Joseph on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

“This is a tough song to sing, and it’s got to have a lot of power behind it. Both Deon and Danny have that power,” McEntire said just before the Battles began, and it was only a matter of whether they could unleash that power on stage when it counted.

Often in the Battles, Artists have to balance what’s best for the song with what’s best for them personally. The challenge is to make space for your partner without letting them outshine you. The benefit to a song like “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” is that it begs you to put absolutely everything you have on the table. There’s no arguing that both Artists did just that.

“That was crazy,” said Gwen Stefani. “I’m literally blown away right now. You’re both such characters. Danny, everything about your style, you’re just so original and such an incredible singer. Deon, same thing, I love your tone so much. It sounds so vintage to me, like it sounds like the records that you heard growing up.” Stefani went on to comment on how well both Artists performed together and how tough a choice it would be.

“Danny, you came out just like you did on the Blind Auditions with that raw energy and that gravel. Deon, the soul in you, when you sing it comes from your toenails,” McEntire said. “You both did a magnificent job today.”

Despite the near split decision from the Coaches, someone had to be crowned winner, and McEntire selected Danny Joseph.

Unfortunately, that meant that Deon Jones had to leave Team Reba, but his story isn’t over. He became available to steal, and after giving thanks to McEntire for her mentorship, Stefani snatched him up.

“I had to steal Deon, I couldn’t let him go home. It seems like he can do almost anything with his voice. He’s not only just a good singer, but he’s a great performer,” Stefani said.