Here are the complete results from the fourth night of Battles on The Voice Season 26.

Who Got Sent Home on The Voice? (October 29, 2024 Battles)

The Voice Season 26 Battles entered their fourth night on Tuesday (October 29) as Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continued to whittle down their respective teams.

As you know by now, Artists in this round are either chosen to advance to the Knockouts, sent home, or stolen by other Coaches. In other words, this is where the tough decisions start to be made. Coaches must choose between their own mentees, who try to out-sing the other throughout the course of a duet.

"Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches on] how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever," McEntire told Newsweek. "Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 4: October 29, 2024

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Aliyah Khaylyn vs. Sofronio Vasquez

Song choice: "The Power of Love"

Who went home? No one. Sofronio Vasquez won the Battle, and Aliyah Khaylyn was stolen by Team Snoop

Team Reba

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jaukeem Fortson vs. Tsola ( TEAM REBA) Jaukeem Fortson

Song choice: "Higher Love”

Who went home? Tsola after Jaukeem Fortson won the Battle.

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Dreion vs. Georgia Starnes

Song choice: "Perfect Combination"

Who went home? Dreion after Georgia Starnes won the Battle.

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

BEYA vs. Kay Sibal

Song choice: "Please Please Please"

Who went home? BEYA after Kay Sibal won the Battle.