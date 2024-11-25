Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 25, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 25, 2024?

Yes! A brand new, two-hour episode of The Voice Season 26 airs tonight, November 25 at 8/7c on NBC. In Episode 16, the remaining Artists will perform in Part 2 of the Playoffs.

Last week, after three exhilarating and nail-biting nights of the Knockouts, we watched the first night of the Playoffs. With one round out the way, we know Jan Dan on Team Gwen will advance to the Live Shows after his performance of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas.

“I had to pick Jan Dan. He’s too unique,” Coach Gwen Stefani said. “He has so much taste and such a perspective that I wanted to give him that opportunity to share that with America in a Live.”

Stefani also selected 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace as her other Artist going to the Live Shows after her performance of “Betty” by Taylor Swift. “Something about age just goes out the window,” Stefani said. “You feel it. You feel the music. You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! …Sydney can go to the finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional!”