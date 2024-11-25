Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 25, 2024)
Get ready for the next round of the Playoffs on The Voice Season 26!
The Voice has been a whirlwind. A baby was born, Coach Michael Bublé has kept everyone on their toes with his little white lies, and Season 26 has introduced us to some of the youngest talent we’ve met so far on the show.
So what’s next on The Voice? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the next episode on NBC.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 25, 2024?
Yes! A brand new, two-hour episode of The Voice Season 26 airs tonight, November 25 at 8/7c on NBC. In Episode 16, the remaining Artists will perform in Part 2 of the Playoffs.
Last week, after three exhilarating and nail-biting nights of the Knockouts, we watched the first night of the Playoffs. With one round out the way, we know Jan Dan on Team Gwen will advance to the Live Shows after his performance of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas.
“I had to pick Jan Dan. He’s too unique,” Coach Gwen Stefani said. “He has so much taste and such a perspective that I wanted to give him that opportunity to share that with America in a Live.”
Stefani also selected 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace as her other Artist going to the Live Shows after her performance of “Betty” by Taylor Swift. “Something about age just goes out the window,” Stefani said. “You feel it. You feel the music. You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! …Sydney can go to the finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional!”
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, November 26, 2024?
Yes! A new, one-hour episode of The Voice will air on Tuesday, November 26 at 9/8c on NBC.
The Artists will perform in the final round of the Playoffs in tomorrow night’s episode and we’ll find out who else is heading to Live Shows.
What's new on The Voice this week?
Things are really coming down to the wire on The Voice. This week will conclude the Playoffs round of Season 26 and we’ll know the group of Artists who will advance to the Live Shows.
Only two Artists from each team will go to the Live Shows and each Coach has a new mentor to help them make these tough choices. Stefani enlisted Machine Gun Kelly last week, while Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Bublé will have mentors of their own.
How to watch The Voice
You can watch all-new episodes from The Voice Season 26 on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Miss it when it airs on TV? Don’t worry, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.