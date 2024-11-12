Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 12, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 12, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs tonight, November 12 at 9/8c on NBC. On Tuesday night’s episode, the Artists will perform in Part 2 of the three-way Knockouts round.

By this stage in the competition, the Coaches have formed a bond with their teams and eliminating Artists gets incredibly tough. “It gets so hard to make a decision in the Knockouts,” former The Voice Coach John Legend said during Season 25. “Everybody’s so good, everybody survived the Battle. Nobody deserves to go home!”

Last week on The Voice, Bublé was visibly torn when he had to make a decision between Cameron Wright and Cassidy Lee after their beautiful Battle performance of Mariah Carey’s “Hero.” Bublé said both Artists are “really powerful singers” and “have this great amount of versatility,” but he had to choose one and ultimately went with Wright.

McEntire, however, swooped in at the last minute with a Steal. “I can’t take this television show,” an emotional Bublé said after McEntire added Lee to her team.

