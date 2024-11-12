Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 12, 2024)
Stakes are high as The Voice Season 26 continues with the three-way Knockouts.
Throughout Season 26 of The Voice, the talented Artists have been delivering one powerhouse performance after another. And the competition is about to get even more intense and, you guessed it, emotional.
This week on The Voice, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will have to eliminate even more team members in the next, historically competitive round of the show. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode on The Voice Season 26.
RELATED: Michael Bublé Threatened to Quit After This Voice Battle: “Don’t Make Me Call Blake”
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 12, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs tonight, November 12 at 9/8c on NBC. On Tuesday night’s episode, the Artists will perform in Part 2 of the three-way Knockouts round.
By this stage in the competition, the Coaches have formed a bond with their teams and eliminating Artists gets incredibly tough. “It gets so hard to make a decision in the Knockouts,” former The Voice Coach John Legend said during Season 25. “Everybody’s so good, everybody survived the Battle. Nobody deserves to go home!”
Last week on The Voice, Bublé was visibly torn when he had to make a decision between Cameron Wright and Cassidy Lee after their beautiful Battle performance of Mariah Carey’s “Hero.” Bublé said both Artists are “really powerful singers” and “have this great amount of versatility,” but he had to choose one and ultimately went with Wright.
McEntire, however, swooped in at the last minute with a Steal. “I can’t take this television show,” an emotional Bublé said after McEntire added Lee to her team.
RELATED: Reba Steals, Snoop (Almost) Cries in Cameron Wright & Cassidy Lee’s “Superpower” Battle
What's new on The Voice this week?
The Voice Season 26 is in the thick of the three-way Knockouts, but the Coaches have a little extra help from two incredibly famous musicians and “Mega Mentors” in this round.
Academy Away winner Jennifer Hudson, who was a Coach on Season 13 and 15 of The Voice, will help advise Bublé and McEntire's teams, while Snoop and Stefani’s teams will be mentored by Grammy-winning artist Sting.
In the Knockouts, the Artists perform a song of their choice against two of their teammates and their Coach can only choose one to advance to the Playoffs. In Season 26 of The Voice, there are three rounds of the Knockouts before the Artists move on to the Playoffs round.
In addition to the mentoring help from Hudson and Sting, the Coaches have one Save and one Steal to use in this round, so prepare yourself for a curveball or two along the way.
RELATED: The Voice Just Revealed 2 Super-Famous Mega Mentors for Season 26
How to watch The Voice
Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss it when it airs on TV, don’t fret — new Season 26 episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.