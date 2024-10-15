A No-Chair Season 18 Artist Just Returned with a “Rockin' Growl” That Got a Turn

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and what better backdrop for a redemption story than on the national stage of NBC's The Voice? It's the kind of tale that played out during the final night of Season 26's Blind Auditions on Tuesday, when Cassidy Lee returned to the show for the second time after getting no chair turns during her initial performance back in Season 18.

"I just tried to have a positive outlook and cracked some jokes," the 28-year-old singer/guitarist from Jacksonville, Florida said of her initial Voice experience, remembering the embarrassment she felt after revealing the name of her Nick Jonas-themed email address from childhood to the actual Nick Jonas. "I said that to him on national television, which still haunts me to this day."

Since her first appearance on the show, Cassidy has joined a "female-fronted rock 'n' roll band" called Annie Dukes. "We write together, we perform together, we got to play on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the [Josie] Music Awards," she said. "We actually got to play two shows with ZZ Top, which was incredible. I've really learned a lot from being the front-woman of a band. I think it's definitely made me know my worth and be ready to face anything. Getting back on The Voice stage means everything to me. It's gonna be really crazy auditioning for four completely new Coaches. I'm ready to take the stage and get a second chance at this."

Watch Cassidy Lee's Performance of Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good" During Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Cassidy Lee performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

This time around, Lee was successful in getting a single chair turn from Voice newcomer, Coach Michael Bublé. "As I was watching you, I was thinking a couple things," he said. "First, I was thinking, 'Thank you, Jesus, that these Coaches touched their buttons so many times, they're not gonna do it again.' I hear something in your voice that is unique. It's really feminine, but at the same time, you've got this rockin' growl that [blew me away]. And I love that you're playing the guitar. I can't wait to get started."

"Thank God for one chair, because I have a thing for character voices" the Coach continued in his post-mortem interview. "She has this really raspy, rocky voice. I can't wait to sit with her and choose songs and find stuff that's gonna really fulfill her, but give the audience a real kick, too."

Meanwhile, Cassidy could be seen wiping tears from her eyes, overcome with emotion at getting a second bite at the musical apple. "Doing this before and not having a chair turn made the pressure that much more intense," she confessed. "I'm stoked to be on Team Bublé. He is a legend in what he does and I think that I can just learn a lot from him."