Michael Bublé’s Best Duets Feature Pop Stars, Country Legends, and More

As Michael Bublé’s Coach debut on The Voice Season 26 is officially underway alongside Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg, he’s already proven he’s ready to lead his team to victory. And that’s no surprise when you look back at his long catalog of performances and duets.

From Christmas classics to new pop hits, the Grammy-winning artist has performed with many of the greats over the years. Some of Bublé’s best duets and music collaborations date back to the early days of his career and one even features Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon.

Read on to revisit the catchiest and most popular duets Michael Bublé has released so far.

Michael Bublé and Nelly Furtado: "Quando, Quando, Quando"

Bublé teamed up with Nelly Furtado for this romantic jazzy song included on his 2005 album It's Time. Bublé put his own soulful spin on “Quando, Quando, Quando” (which translates to “When, When, When” in English). The song was originally released in 1962 by Italian singer Tony Renis and has been covered by many artists beyond Bublé, including Fergie and will.i.am.

Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé: "Spicy Margarita"

Released in 2024, Bublé said in a TikTok that "Spicy Margarita" on Jason Derulo's Nu King album is “one of the hottest songs I’ve ever been a part of, it slaps.” While this is the first time the two artists have worked together and fans may have been surprised by the collaboration, Bublé told People that he and Derulo have actually known each other for years. “Jason and I have been friends since 2013, so there was always hope that we’d work together,” he said.

Michael Bublé ft. Meghan Trainor: "Someday"

Featured on Bublé’s ninth album, Nobody But Me, “Someday” was written by Meghan Trainor and Harry Styles. Trainor also lent her recognizable vocals to the 2016 pop track, singing lyrics like “Someday maybe when we're old and gray/ We could be in love once more” with Bublé.

Michael Bublé ft. The Puppini Sisters: "Jingle Bells"

A list of Bublé’s best duets would not be complete without a Christmas song. Bublé and the Puppini Sisters — featuring singers Marcella Puppini, Kate Mullins, and Emma Smith — put a jazzy spin on the holiday classic “Jingle Bells.” You can find this collaboration on Bublé’s first 2011 holiday-specific album, simply titled Christmas.

Michael Bublé ft. Reese Witherspoon: "Something Stupid"

Reese Witherspoon sang with Michael Bublé? What, like it’s hard? That’s right, you can hear the Legally Blonde star’s singing voice on Bublé’s 2013 song “Something Stupid” on his eighth studio album, To Be Loved. Bublé told Ryan Seacrest that Witherspoon was "so prepared" in the studio and "nailed it" in just one take, per E! News.

Michael Bublé ft. Cécile McLorin Salvant: "La vie en rose"

Originally released in 1947 by French singer Édith Piaf, Bublé’s version of the romantic single features counter melodies in French sung by jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. Bublé said in a video on his YouTube channel that “La vie en rose,” featured on his 2018 album Love, is a tribute to his wife, Luisana Lopilato. “I had a vision, a strong vision in that song to mirror the relationship between my wife and I.”

Michael Bublé and Willie Nelson: "Crazy"

Featured on Bublé's 2022 album Higher, which won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album the following year, “Crazy” was plucked from Willie Nelson’s own discography. The country icon wrote the song in 1961 and it was first made popular by Patsy Cline. Nelson released his own version a year later. Bublé told Forbes that working with Nelson was one of those “scratch it off the bucket list opportunities.”

Michael Bublé and Boz II Men: "Comin' Home Baby"

Bublé teamed up with Boyz II Men for an upbeat, bluesy duet on his 2007 album Call Me Irresponsible. Mel Thorne’s version of “Comin’ Home Baby” released in 1962, the first with vocals, became a top hit at the time and the song’s popularity is still strong today.

Michael Bublé ft. Loren Allred: "Help Me Make It Through The Night"

Featured on his 2018 album Love, Bublé sang the classic country song “Help Me Make It Through The Night” as a duet with Loren Allred, who was an Artist on Season 3 of The Voice as well as America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Bublé said he discovered Allred’s singing voice while watching The Greatest Showman and tracked her down for this duet. “I had a serious voice crush,” Bublé said. “You never know who these people are when they come into the studio. Many times you haven’t met them. And she walked in and she was more than I could have ever hoped for.”

Dolly Parton with Michael Bublé: "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas"

A collaboration for the ages. Bublé sang with country icon Dolly Parton on a cozy holiday song on her 2020 album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which also features songs with Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and Willie Nelson. Parton originally wrote "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" to be about snuggling with your kids, but later decided to make it more of a love song. "I thought, ‘Well, I need to make this into a more romantic thing,'” she told American Songwriter, “So I did, and I cuddled up with Michael Bublé on this one! He did a great job on it. So it made it sexy. I can only fantasize cuddling up and cozying down with him!”