Michael Bublé Threatened to Quit After This Voice Battle: “Don’t Make Me Call Blake”

J. Paul and Kamila Kiehne staged a Britney Spears Battle that almost made Michael Bublé tap out on The Voice.

Team Bublé Artists J. Paul and Kamila Kiehne took on Britney Spears' "Toxic" for their Battle on The Voice. And the duo made such sweetly-synced harmony together, Coach Michael Bublé joked about quitting rather than picking a winner.

All four Coaches raved over the high-energy homage that J. Paul and Kiehne paid to Spears’ 2003 pop classic. “I love the way you guys work together!” beamed Reba McEntire, echoing the Coaches' admiration for each Artist’s confident, well-choreographed stagecraft.

The Voice Season 26 Battles: J. Paul vs. Kamila Kiehne

Both Artists brought their A-game in terms of pure entertainment: J. Paul unleashed his silky tenor (not to mention some sensational falsetto runs), while Kiehne reached deep into her alto register for a brash, belting vocal performance that perfectly complimented her partner’s refined R&B style.

Even before the two took the stage, Bublé knew he was in for a tough decision. “This Battle might be one of, if not the, hardest for me,” he confessed. “Kamila has a voice that really has a lot more maturity than her [17 year-old] age. [And] J. Paul has one of the most polished voices in the competition… It’s really not gonna come down to who sings the best. It’s gonna be one of those feelings that I have in the moment. It’s gonna be a gut feeling!”

Sure enough, when the time came for Bublé to pick a winner, he barely escaped having a hilarious show-stopping meltdown.

“I honestly just don’t know what to do. My hands are so sweaty!” he pleaded, while Gwen Stefani reached across to do a quick palm check that proved he wasn’t just bluffing.

“You know what? Actually, no — I quit!” Bublé finally stammered, all while Carson Daly waited patiently onstage for his decision.

But with The Voice Coach emeritus Blake Shelton only a speed-dial call away, Daly was quick-thinking enough get Bublé back on track with a playful tease: “Don’t make me call Blake!” he said.

Lavishing love on both of his Artists, Bublé boasted that he felt “like a proud dad — like a young, really handsome, proud dad. Kamila, I mean, wow — you came out here and just crushed it! And J. Paul, vocally, you have all the ability in the world," he said.

In the end, J. Paul’s vocal skills gave him the edge, with Bublé advancing the 38-year-old Washington, D.C. Artist on to the Knockouts round. Kiehne was sent home.