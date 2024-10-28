Gwen Stefani Giving Blake Shelton a Haircut Is as Funny & Chaotic as You'd Expect

You never know what to expect when tuning into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and this classic clip from 2020 is one of the best examples!

In April 2020, fans were treated to a never-before-seen segment on Jimmy Fallon's iconic late-night show: The Voice's Gwen Stefani giving a quarantine haircut to her husband, Blake Shelton (also of The Voice fame, of course). It's the unique pandemic entertainment that got everyone through 2020, and there's no better day than today to watch it over again.

After giving Fallon an update on what quarantine life had been like thus far, Stefani got right to the task at hand: Giving her husband a haircut live on television. Her mission was simple: Give Shelton a simple cut that would help his mullet prosper. And what happened next was pure chaos.

Watching Shelton calmly discuss the logistics of doing live episodes of The Voice in the middle of a pandemic as Stefani shaves off giant clumps of his hair is not something we'd ever see — whether in 2020 or today!

"You look like you're really handling this whole quarantine well," Fallon told Shelton mid-haircut.

Hilariously, Shelton did not take that comment in a positive way!

"Oh, is that a joke about my weight?" Shelton asked incredulously. "That's a fat joke, isn't it, Jimmy."

Fallon pleaded innocence as Shelton worked a camera angle that could hide his purported double chin (he didn't have one).

The haircut session took an even more bizarre turn, as Shelton asked Stefani to shave the letters "J" and "F" into the side of his head in honor of Fallon.

"I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy," Shelton told him. "I'm not kidding."

"These are why these shows are fun because you'd never do this in real life," Fallon responded.

After a few more passes with the electric clipper, Stefani showed off her work to the millions of viewers watching at home. It wasn't pretty, but Shelton did have a quasi-mullet-in-the-making! (We'll have to take her word for it that Fallon's initials were shaved into the side of Shelton's head.)

Despite the approval from her husband and Fallon on her barber skills, Stefani gave fans her honest opinion on the job she did:

"Oh, no, that looks terrible," she hilariously confessed.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

