Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Seen-Before Pics of Her 1st Halloween with Blake Shelton

"Knew I had to kiss you on the Halloween moon," Stefani wrote on Instagram about her and Shelton's first spooky season.

Gwen Stefani is getting nostalgic this Halloween season.

In an Instagram post from Thursday, October 31, the Voice Season 26 Coach shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos from her and husband Blake Shelton's first Halloween together in 2015. For the occasion, Stefani (fittingly) dressed as a cowgirl—with a bloody twist. It's not clear from the photos what Shelton's costume was, if he had one at all. But let's be honest: Not wearing a Halloween costume to a Halloween costume party is perhaps the most Blake Shelton move he could make.

"Met you in October, I had nothing to lose," Stefani captioned the Instagram carousel (which you can see below). "Dressed up like a country girl, I knew you’d approve. Knew I had to kiss you on the Halloween moon…"

As another post in the carousel shows, these words are actually lyrics to an upcoming song from Stefani off her new album Bouquet, which drops on November 15.

How Gwen Stefani is spending Halloween 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cut to 2024, and Stefani is still in Halloween bliss with Shelton. The pop icon shared via an Instagram video what she's up to this October 31. This year, she swapped the cowgirl outfit for a Snow White one, and the day was filled with yummy treats, pumpkins, and her three kids running around in their epic costumes.

“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” Stefani said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “You know what I mean? Which is just—it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”

Shelton and Stefani formally tied the knot in July 2021. "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," Shelton told People after their nuptials. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."

What came from this was a song called "We Can Reach The Stars," which includes the line, "I know we can reach the stars / You've already hung the moon."

We wonder what moon Shelton was thinking about when he wrote this. Maybe the same Halloween moon Stefani references in her new song!