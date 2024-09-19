Gwen Stefani's New Album May Be an Ode to What She & Blake Shelton Love to Do Together

Gwen Stefani just announced her fifth studio album, "Bouquet," and we're thinking it could be a sweet nod to her husband, Blake Shelton!

On September 18, the returning Voice Coach shared the name, cover, track listing, and release date (November 15!) in an Instagram post — and there are just so many things to unpack.

"My fifth studio album, 'Bouquet', will be in full bloom on November 15th 💐," Stefani captioned.

While the news of another album is enough to send fans into a collective frenzy, we can't help but notice a theme. Between the title and the track list that includes song titles like "Magnolia," "Marigolds," and "Late to Bloom," there's reason to believe it's a not-so-secret homage to her and Shelton's fantastic relationship!

The pair has an affinity for gardening. Stefani and Shelton often share glimpses of themselves tending to their flowers and plants at their Oklahoma ranch. Their shared love for such a wholesome hobby is something that has only brought them closer over the years. Of course, the album's lead single is "Purple Irises," a duet from the two that has already earned rave reviews!

The theme serving as a reflection of their relationship — and their adorable shared interest in gardening — is one of the sweetest things ever. It's just another example of how incredibly in love they are.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she said during an interview in September 2023. "It was so automatic and just an amazing gift to be able to experience love like that for the first time. So going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about."

In a 2024 interview with NYLON, Shelton revealed his admiration for his wife and confessed that her tender care given to small crops rivals his love of farming on a larger scale.

"Gwen has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it's growing, how to cultivate it, and when to prune something," Shelton said. "I like to farm on a big scale, like corn or beans, acres at a time. She concentrates more on patches here and there and ends up farming things a little better than I do."

Gwen Stefani makes her return to The Voice in Season 26

Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

On Monday, September 23, at 8/7c on NBC, Stefani will make her eagerly-anticipated return to The Voice after a one-season absence. Season 26 is already promising unexpected twists and turns, so it'll be exciting for fans to witness how Stefani uses her extensive history on the show to navigate the unexpected!

Stefani will have her work cut out for her, though. If she wants to capture the Season 26 title, she'll have to beat out defending champion Reba McEntire and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé!