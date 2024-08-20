The "Newest Member" of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's Family Isn't What You'd Expect

The Voice's longtime country king updated fans with news of an exciting new addition to his Oklahoma ranch.

Many country superstars love the outdoors, and The Voice's longtime country king, Blake Shelton, is living the high life on his Oklahoman ranch — especially after introducing a new family member to the farm.

Shelton's ranch is more than just a beautiful place to call home. It's a sprawling sanctuary where the singer indulges in the simple pleasures of a country lifestyle. Following Shelton's retirement from The Voice in 2023, the farming content has been firing off on all cylinders as the red chair titan spends time with his family at home.

Fans adore any moment Shelton shares personal updates on social media, making his followers excited when he captioned an August 20 Instagram post, "Meet the newest member of the family..".

Who is Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani's newest family member, you may wonder? The 48-year-old was bursting with excitement as he shared a video of... his new Kubota RTV-X1130 long bed tractor.

Shelton's newest family member is a beautiful bouncing long bed

Shelton has previously voiced his adoration for the Kubota brand for their fun-filled farming equipment, but was keen to admit he had no clue what to call his new toy.

"I am certain that Kubota gets a little frustrated with me at times because I don't know what anything's actually called. So I call this the 'big long thing,'" Shelton teased before flipping the camera to reveal the truck, famously used by hunting aficionados like Shelton. "Check this out! I mean, what?" he exclaimed with glee.

"We got hunting season coming up; look at this," Shelton explained, pointing to the vehicle's sprawling trunk space. "Deer. Gear. Beer. Pull up right here. I mean, what is that?"

Exploding with excitement over his new tractor, Shelton let out a triumphant "Whoo!" He may need to learn the technical name for his latest equipment, but it's clearly a game-changer for his hunting game.

"And to all my buddies out there, no. You're not borrowing this thing," Shelton clarified while jumping into the driver's seat.

To really send this point home, Shelton broke into song. "Don't go riding on my big long thing!" Shelton sang beautifully with hallmark grit. Between those angelic pipes and the infectious phrase "deer, gear, beer," — Shelton all but delivered a new country single with his latest update from the Oklahoma ranch.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's life on the farm

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Shelton's farm is also where his love story with Stefani has flourished, as he has converted the California pop star into a bona fide cowgirl. The couple, who met on the set of The Voice in 2014, have made Oklahoma a home base, and fans love any check-in from the farm. Stefani has expressed her love for gardening with Shelton and having the perfect place to unwind amid their chaotic lifestyles as musicians.

Following Shelton's announcement that he was stepping away from The Voice, Stefani revealed to Extra that the choice was inspired by Shelton wanting more time with their family at home. "It's a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do."

And, boy, has Shelton been living up to that promise. In May 2023, Stefani shared a heartwarming video of the couple spending quality time on their farm. Set to Weezer's "Island in the Sun," Shelton was well-suited for the gig in full camouflage, while Stefani looked downright darling in a red flannel, fully embracing the country lifestyle.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during day one for the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

"Island in the (country) sun with the fam," Stefani captioned the heartwarming video.

