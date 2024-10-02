All the Wonderful Details From Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Intimate Ranch Wedding

During the July 4th holiday weekend in 2021, Stefani and Shelton wed in a beautiful ceremony at the country singer's Oklahoma ranch.

It was a match made on spinning red chairs. After meeting as Coaches on The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fell in love and tied the knot on July 3rd, 2021 in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in Oklahoma. Of course, Stefani's sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo were all in attendance.

Find out all the details about their special day below.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding was on his Oklahoma ranch

The couple wed in a private chapel on Shelton's property that the country star built specifically for the occasion. They said their vows under a cross erected above the building's entrance surrounded by a canopy of flowers and greenery. Stefani did most of the wedding planning herself with help from Todd Events, which shared beautiful photos from the ceremony and reception.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," Shelton joked to USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

Blake Shelton's vows included an original song

"Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," the country star told People a few months after the big day. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."

The result was "We Can Reach The Stars," a sweet love song that includes the line, "I know we can reach the stars / You've already hung the moon."

The Voice Host Carson Daly officiated

He's the Host with the most, so who better to lead the ceremony? The TODAY co-host officiated, and called the nuptials "a perfect blend of country and glamour, just like Blake and Gwen."

Daly also wrote on Instagram."Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you."

Gwen Stefani's wedding gown had the most personal touch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform at The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Shelton wore the ensemble version of the mullet: elegant on top, relaxed on bottom. He paired a dress shirt, vest, and jacket with his signature blue jeans.

Stefani went with Vera Wang Haute Couture for her gown, a strapless white custom creation featuring a full tulle skirt and a dramatic, long veil. The ladder included a special nod to the men in her life.

"She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back," the brand revealed on Instagram. "The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil."

Stefani also added rhinestoned white and silver cowboy boots in keeping with the event's Western theme.

The star changed for the reception into a custom Vera Wang mini dress made of "lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage," according to the brand's Instagram. It was also embroidered with three baby lovebirds, which represented her sons.

The reception was a blast

Also held on the Oklahoma estate, the reception included a candlelit dinner and lots of dancing. One of the couple's dogs even joined in on the fun! The multi-tiered cake, made by Fancy Cakes by Lauren, was a replica of the one Stefani's parents served at their wedding, according to Brides.

