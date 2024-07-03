Gwen Stefani Shared a Rare Pic of Blake Shelton & Her 3 Sons on Their Wedding Day

Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

It's been three years since Gwen Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, tied the knot, and the future returning Voice Coach took to social media to give fans a rare look at their special day. The Instagram carousel Stefani shared July 3 of her nuptials included an absolutely adorable photo of the couple and her three sons (Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, 17; Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 15; and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 9) posing in post-ceremony bliss.

"July 3, 2021 ♥️ it has always been you 🥰," the mom of three sweetly captioned.

Back in May, Stefani celebrated Kingston's 18th birthday with a charming set of childhood photos featuring her son throughout the years. And the No Doubt front-woman did the same for her son, Zuma, to commemorate his recent 15th birthday.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice and have both been Coaches for multiple seasons. Shelton famously was a Coach consistently from Seasons 1-23.

Stefani's only won the show once: in Season 19. That's not exactly uncommon — especially when judging it up against someone like John Legend, who's also only won the show once despite being a Coach for several seasons. (He'll return next for Season 27.)

Of course, nobody can compare to Blake Shelton, who's won a jaw-dropping nine times, putting all other Coaches to shame. Shelton departed the show after Season 23, in part to spend more time with Stefani and her sons.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

Stefani returns as a Coach for Season 26 of The Voice, premiering this fall on NBC.