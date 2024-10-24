Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Had a Major Shock While Riding in His New Truck

The Voice Coaches were delighted by a certain song that played on the radio.

Buckle up, everyone. The Voice's most iconic couple experienced quite a shock during a recent car ride together.

In an October 19 TikTok, Gwen Stefani shared a selfie video of herself and husband, Blake Shelton, driving their new truck. Thankfully, the shock the couple experienced was positive, as Shelton helpfully explained in the video.

"I just got a new truck and we don't know how to work the stereo… so we're both trying to figure out the stereo," Shelton said. "And then it went off, and I said, 'What are you doing?' and you go, 'Well, I was trying to find KIIS-FM to see if I can hear my new song on there.' And I pushed one button, 'cause I don't know what to do either, and KIIS-FM came on, and your song was already playing!"

The best part of the video was the Season 26 Voice Coach beaming with pride before she turned the camera off.

"@Blake Shelton can you believe that KIIS FM decided to play Somebody Else's the minute that we turned on the radio what are the chances?!!!" Stefani captioned.

Stefani's latest track, "Somebody Else's," dropped just a few days ago and is the second single off her upcoming album, Bouquet, scheduled for release on November 15.

So for those keeping track at home — it's a new truck for Shelton and a new album for Stefani!

Gwen Stefani's latest album arrives November 15

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bouqet's release is right around the corner, and fans will be happy to know that the album's theme — flowers, of course — shares many similarities with the farm life she's made with her husband over the years. In a way, Stefani's latest studio album is an ode to her relationship with Shelton!

Nobody admires Stefani's attention to detail more than her husband, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that although he prefers larger farm projects, he can appreciate the love she gives to her plants at home. After all, they share an affinity for gardening.

In a 2024 interview with NYLON, Shelton stressed how impressed he is with his wife's dedication to seeing things through.

"Gwen has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it's growing, how to cultivate it, and when to prune something," Shelton said. "I like to farm on a big scale, like corn or beans, acres at a time. She concentrates more on patches here and there and ends up farming things a little better than I do."