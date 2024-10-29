Carson Daly's 15-Year-Old Son Is Slowly Morphing Into His Clone—See New Pics

Molly Shannon on Therapists Setting Boundaries and Not Recognizing People She Knows

The Voice Host took his 15-year-old son, Jackson, to a Yankees game, and they're starting to look like twins.

Pretty soon, father and son will need name tags for people to tell them apart!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In an October 29 Instagram post, The Voice Host Carson Daly showed a bit of what he and his 15-year-old son, Jackson, have been up to lately: cheering on the New York Yankees during the World Series. Father and son shared an adorable selfie in the middle of thousands of baseball fans — and they're looking more and more alike every day. It's uncanny!

"Rough night in the Bronx for @yankees but a lifetime bucket list ✅ for a dad! #familyfirst #no🧹,” Daly captioned the pics.

As far as father-son bonding time goes, a Yankees game is pretty epic. And from the sounds of it, Daly has been waiting his whole life to share this moment with Jackson. If only the Yankees had won! (They lost to the L.A. Dodgers.)

Jackson has accompanied his father to many red-carpet Hollywood events in the past, including the 2024 Video Music Awards, but we're sure this Yankees moment carries special weight.

By the way, has anyone alerted John Legend about Daly's Yankee fandom? Who knew the two Voice stars were on opposite sides of this World Series battle? Legend and his family have been cheering on the Dodgers in the team's quest to win the World Series over in Los Angeles, and now the battle lines have been drawn between the two stars.

RELATED: How Long Has Carson Daly Been on TODAY?

(Let's hope the rivalry doesn't affect their relationship when Legend returns to his Coach's Chair in Season 27 of The Voice!)

Carson Daly shares his best parenting tip

Jackson Daly and Carson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Besides being known as a mainstay across NBC shows like TODAY and The Voice, Daly prides himself on being a fantastic father to his kids.

As a father of four (he shares Jackson, Etta, London, and Goldie with his wife Siri), Daly has figured out a way to keep communication lines open between him and his children. As it turns out, he's found success in the Daly household by simply talking to them like they're his peers.

RELATED: Carson Daly Opens Up About Grieving His Mom 7 Years After Her Death: "She Is There"

"I've always talked to them like they were 30 years old," he explained in a 2024 interview with People. "I've always intellectually given them the benefit of the doubt to rise to the intellectual occasion when I'm kind of kicking the knowledge, and I do it a lot."