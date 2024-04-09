Here's Why Carson Daly and Wife Siri Pinter Sleep in Separate Beds

Trump Claims He Could End Ukraine War by Pressuring Ukrainians to Give Land to Russia

Carson Daly is opening up about a useful tool to maintaining a happy marriage with wife Siri Pinter: sleeping in separate beds.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“It's been good for us,” Daly told People, dubbing the practice "sleep divorce." “We don't do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

The Voice Host and TODAY anchor says on these evenings, he and Pinter say, “Good night, I’ll see you tomorrow" and part ways.

"It just takes a lot of attention out and it works," he added. "So I highly recommend sleep divorce.”

What brought this idea on, you ask? Well, it began in 2019, when Pinter, a food blogger and cookbook author, was pregnant with the couple's fourth and youngest child.

RELATED: Carson Daly Got a Tattoo of His Late Mother's Handwriting for Christmas: See Here

Why Carson Daly and wife Siri Pinter sleep in separate beds

Siri Pinter and Carson Daly at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“We were both pretty good-sized humans [when Pinter was pregnant], and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure,” Daly told People a few years back. “She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

He continued, "We woke up and we just shook hands like, 'I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us.'"

The need for separate bedrooms only grew when Daly and family moved to California for his work on The Voice. That made his TODAY show call time (where he's a co-Host) 3 a.m. — so, yeah, not ideal for a partner sleeping right next to you.

“We're still sleep divorced, but for discernibly different reasons,” he told People, cheekily adding, “I don't know if we'll ever sleep together again."

Daly told People methods like this help Pinter (who he's been married to since 2015 and met in 2005) achieve their ultimate goal: having a marriage that lasts.

RELATED: He's One of the Top TV Hosts Out There — Carson Daly's Career, Explained

"The object is to stay together," he said. "That's what we'd like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it's like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we're dying."