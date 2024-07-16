Carson Daly's 15-Year-Old Son Could Seriously Pass for His Twin

Anna Faris on Abusing Her Power as a School Crossing Guard and My Spy: The Eternal City

If Carson Daly ever needs a break from his hosting duties on The Voice or his correspondence gig on TODAY, he has the perfect substitute on hand: his lookalike son.

Daly's wife, Siri, took to Instagram on July 15 to share photos of a recent trip (minus dad, sadly, who was nearby filming The Voice) to Universal Studios Hollywood. There, the family took in all of the heart-pounding rides and attractions the park has to offer, and it looked like a fantastic time was had by all.

However, something stood out in the Daly family photo: 15-year-old Jackson, who is now a dead ringer for his famous pop.

See photo proof, below:

Carson Daly's family via Siri Daly's Instagram story Photo: Siri Daly/Instagram

Seriously, they're pretty much identical. If you squint, you could easily trick yourself into thinking you're looking at a photo of Daly in the '90s taking a break from hosting the iconic TRL series — but no, that's Jackson.

Carson Daly's son is about to be driving

Carson Daly, Siri Pinter, and Jackson Daly attend Project Healthy Mind's World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kids grow up fast — sometimes, too fast — and that's something Daly knows all too well. Jackson is well on his way to becoming an officially licensed driver in the state of New York. It's an accomplishment that is not lost on dad.

"My teenager is 15 and he's starting to drive, so that's been kind of crazy," Daly told People this spring. "I have a pickup truck, so he drives my truck. It's going great. He's a really good driver. We're just [doing] little stuff right now. He's got some time. Because in New York you don't get your license [until] you're 17, which is crazy to me."

While Jackson will soon be enjoying the open road, he's actually closer than fans think to following in his father's footsteps. According to Daly, Jackson has shown an interest in being an on-screen talent. He was even known to hang around Blake Shelton on set of The Voice when the cowboy was a Coach. So fans shouldn't be surprised if Jackson one day takes over the mic.

We're sure Daly would be proud.