The oldest son of The Voice Coach is in the middle of a teenage right of passage.

Carson Daly Says His 15-Year-Old Son Jackson Just Reached This "Crazy" Milestone

Carson Daly's oldest child is now behind the wheel!

In a recent interview with People, The Voice host proudly shared that his 15-year-old son, Jackson, is taking a major step that many teenagers accomplish at his age.

"My teenager is 15. He's starting to drive, so that's been kind of crazy," Daly told the outlet. "I have a pickup truck, so he drives my truck. It's going great. He's a really good driver."

"We're just [doing] little stuff right now," he added. "He's got some time. Because in New York you don't get your license [until] you're 17, which is crazy to me. But 17."

They sure grow up fast!

Carson Daly spends quality time with his kids

Carson Daly, Siri Pinter, and Jackson Daly attend Project Healthy Mind's World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 10, 2023 in New York City.

Along with being a skilled motorist, Jackson is a big sports fan as well. On November 26, 2023, Carson and his wife, Siri Pinter, took Jackson and their three other children, Etta, 11, London, 9 and Goldie, 3 to a hockey game. More specifically, they gathered at the UBS arena in Elmont, New York, where the New York Islanders played against the Calgary Flames and won 5-4.

In the picture that Daly shared, he and the kiddos were all decked out in matching Islanders gear.

"Special night @ubsarena watching @ny_islanders & Cal Clutterbuck celebrate game #1000 honor with his family on the ice. Kudos to the all time @nhl hits leader!" Daly captioned the picture.

Daly and Jackson spent more bonding time together on October 1 when the two went to a New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In the Instagram pictures, Daly and Jackson posed next to sports commentator Mike Tirico while in the National Broadcast Booth. Then, Daly posted pictures of the stadium during the sunset and a Jets billboard.

"Daly boys in the @nyjets @metlifestadium house!! Shout to @miketiriconbc & the @snfonnbc CREW! Big night! Be sure and tune in at 8:15pm ET sharp for the start of the broadcast!! cc @nbcthevoice," Daly captioned the post.

In another special moment, all four of Daly's kiddos crashed the set of The Voice while filming Season 25.

In a picture posted to Daly's Instagram page, the children all sit in the iconic red swivel chairs and give big smiles.

"While dads shooting Season 25 of @nbcthevoice huge thanks to @unistudios for hooking the kids up at the park. #Mario & #Luigi are great babysitters!" Daly captioned the post.