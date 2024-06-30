Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How Long Has Carson Daly Been on TODAY?
"When I got the call about being permanently on TODAY... it was like a dream come true,” he once gushed.
No matter what time it is, Carson Daly is the host with the most. Many nights a year, he's the long-running host of The Voice and the host of Barmageddon, but by day, he is a celebrated TODAY feature anchor.
When Daly isn't cheering on Artists of The Voice with their families from the sidelines, he's likely bantering with his fellow TODAY anchors, hosts, and correspondents. He has been part of TODAY for over a decade, bringing with him a wealth of experience with red-carpet commentary and sprawling resumé of primetime projects.
Daly's gregarious energy and cheerful banter have made him a beloved fixture within the TODAY studio.
When did Carson Daly join TODAY?
Daly joined the TODAY staff in September 2013 as the host for the Orange Room, a space added to Studio 1A help connect the to TODAY's fanbase via social media. He was the show's digital expert, hosting social media hangouts and live-streamed interviews with TODAY talent and audiences while chatting about trending topics.
“'The Orange Room’ is where the newsroom meets the living room. In this space, we will evolve the way news is gathered and delivered by creating a direct and meaningful relationship with our TODAY audience on any platform," then-TODAY producer Don Nash said in a statement at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Carson is the perfect fit for this exciting new role.”
"I think a lot of people associate me more with nighttime. Truth be told, I am really a morning person, and now the TODAY show comes along," Daly said in 2013 during his welcome episode. "Over 60 years of incredible morning television and now what feels like the beginning of a new era of TODAY."
“When I got the call about being permanently on TODAY and launching the Orange Room, it was like a dream come true,” Carson told TODAY in response to his promotion. “You know that scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, where Charlie peels back the wrapper and finds the golden ticket? I felt like I got the golden ticket.”
Daly's day-to-day responsibilities eventually involved serving as a fill-in anchor for other TODAY segments and subbing in for other anchors — including being a regular fill-in anchor for Willie Geist.
Is Carson Daly still on TODAY?
Yes, Daly is still on TODAY.
He thrived on the program after joining the team as the Orange Room host in 2013, and was moved into his current role — feature anchor — in March 2021, according to IMDb.
In 2022, Daly took a temporary hiatus from TODAY to heal from a spinal surgery, returning to his post in October 2022.
Over the past decade, Daly has connected with dozens of TODAY viewers while weighing in on countless news and pop culture stories.
“Everything I’ve done in my career up until this point has trained me for TODAY— the interviews, the live TV, the live radio — it all gets paid off,” Carson told TODAY in 2013. “I was playing in the minor leagues, and now I’ve just been called up to the big leagues.”
