How Long Has Carson Daly Been on TODAY?

When did Carson Daly join TODAY?

Daly joined the TODAY staff in September 2013 as the host for the Orange Room, a space added to Studio 1A help connect the to TODAY's fanbase via social media. He was the show's digital expert, hosting social media hangouts and live-streamed interviews with TODAY talent and audiences while chatting about trending topics.

“'The Orange Room’ is where the newsroom meets the living room. In this space, we will evolve the way news is gathered and delivered by creating a direct and meaningful relationship with our TODAY audience on any platform," then-TODAY producer Don Nash said in a statement at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Carson is the perfect fit for this exciting new role.”

"I think a lot of people associate me more with nighttime. Truth be told, I am really a morning person, and now the TODAY show comes along," Daly said in 2013 during his welcome episode. "Over 60 years of incredible morning television and now what feels like the beginning of a new era of TODAY."

RELATED: Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, & Willie Geist Got Real Talking Fatherhood

“When I got the call about being permanently on TODAY and launching the Orange Room, it was like a dream come true,” Carson told TODAY in response to his promotion. “You know that scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, where Charlie peels back the wrapper and finds the golden ticket? I felt like I got the golden ticket.”

Daly's day-to-day responsibilities eventually involved serving as a fill-in anchor for other TODAY segments and subbing in for other anchors — including being a regular fill-in anchor for Willie Geist.