Carson Daly Had a Rare Red Carpet Outing With His Mini-Me 15-Year-Old Son

The Voice's Carson Daly attended the 2024 VMAs in New York with a special guest: his lookalike 15-year-old son, Jackson. Both Daly boys looked dapper in their suits as they walked the red carpet—and eventually brushed shoulders with the biggest stars in music today.

Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Jackson looked exactly like his dad circa his TRL years—the resemblance is actually uncanny.

"I was telling Jackson it's changed a lot," Daly told E! News about the VMAs. "Getting in, security, just the whole vibe. This used to be like the wildest night in Hollywood. It's now become such a huge institution now. It's great to be here."

Having a famous dad with such deep roots in the music industry is a bonus for any kid—and Jackson confessed who he hoped Daly would introduce him to.

"I definitely want to meet Eminem," Jackson explained. "My girlfriend is a huge Chappell Roan fan."

We're sure attending the event was a "pinch-me" moment for Daly's son!

Jackson Daly and Carson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Voice—and Carson Daly—return for Season 26 on September 23

Daly returns to host The Voice in Season 26, premiering in September. He'll preside over a red-hot competition as Coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire (the defending champ) compete to bring home the win.

There's definitely a bromance brewing between Bublé and Snoop Dogg, as evidenced in a pre-season Coaches' roundtable that dropped in early September.

"I love you so much, I'm not joking," Bublé told Snoop. "My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you, and people say, 'No, man, he has a great reputation.' I was so nervous the day we showed up and you were awesome, man. It was huge for me."

Potential alliances aside, winning Season 26 will be a challenge for any Coach. Team Reba is looking to win twice in a row—remember, McEntire took home the gold in Season 25 with Asher HaVon—and a returning and experienced Stefani will be tough to beat.

The upcoming season specifically premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and streams next-day on Peacock.