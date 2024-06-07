Eminem Joined Jelly Roll Onstage for a Surprise Performance at Michigan Central

As if the anticipation for Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central — which was live streamed on Peacock and is scheduled to air as a one-hour special on NBC — couldn’t get any higher, Jelly Roll upped the ante with a decidedly Shady surprise for fans!

How to watch Jelly Roll and Eminem's performance on Peacock

If you couldn’t catch the live special, that’s okay. A one-hour special version of Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central will air on NBC on June 9, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Eminem makes an unscheduled appearance at The Concert at Michigan Central

The concert, jam-packed with elite performers and centered around the re-opening of one of the most iconic Detroit landmarks, emphasized the Motor City's vital role in American music.

The event took place on June 6, and as star-studded as the concert lineup was, fans were left with their jaws wide open as famed Detroit native and hip-hop legend, Eminem, took the stage for an impromptu set!

Eminem unveiled his new single, “Houdini,” to the sold-out crowd before launching into fan-favorite renditions of “Sing For the Moment” (with an emphatic helping hand from The Voice guest performer Jelly Roll), “Not Afraid.” Oh, and he and rapper Trick-Trick collaborated on the iconic “Welcome 2 Detroit,” a song Trick-Trick hadn’t performed since 2010.

Jelly Roll performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan; Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images; Scott Legato/Getty Images

However, Eminem’s set was leveled up even further thanks to the involvement of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, who served as the 15-time Grammy winner’s backup band — and as a cherry on top, his legendary set ended with a fireworks display over the Detroit skyline! Not a bad way to make an impact, huh?

Where has Eminem been lately?

Despite being one of the most well-known hip-hop acts of all time, Eminem has been living under the radar recently. While he’s occasionally made spot appearances at high-profile events like the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the occasional short set, Eminem has been focusing on family!

Recently, all eyes were on Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, as the 28-year-old got married in May 2024. Eminem attended the joyous day, and People even shared an adorable photo of dad and daughter sharing an emotional moment during the father-daughter dance. Eminem has two other children, Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Kim.

Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Of course, although he isn’t touring full time these days, Eminem can never say no to collaborating in other creative ways. He joined his pals Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent for a hilarious sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live.