Reba Steals, Snoop (Almost) Cries in Cameron Wright & Cassidy Lee’s “Superpower” Battle

During the fifth night of The Voice Season 26 Battles, Team Bublé Artists Cameron Wright and Cassidy Lee went head-to-head over a cover of Mariah Carey's "Hero." Wright, who nabbed a 4-Chair Turn amidst the Blind Auditions, won the match-up, but Lee (who previously competed in Season 18) isn't headed home just yet, having been Stolen by returning champion Reba McEntire.

"I just couldn't not choose Cameron. They did exactly what I'd asked them to do," Bublé said, referring to his note about bringing genuine emotion to the performance. "[It was] executed perfectly with style, with panache. I think they're going really far."

The Voice Season 26 Team Bublé Coach Battle: Cameron Wright vs. Cassidy Lee

Cassidy Lee and Cameron Wright perform during Season 26 Episode 11 of The Voice Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Coach Bublé paired up the contestants because they "both have this great amount of versatility" and are both "really powerful singers," he said. "I chose 'Hero' by Mariah Carey, a special song for special people. This is about reaching down deep and giving yourself permission to be the hero in your own story. You're the protagonist in this journey."

When asked to draw on personal experience for the Battle, Cassidy brought up her father's passing in 2017 from liver cancer. "The lyrics that I really connect with are, 'When you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong.' After seeing my dad pass, I'm like, 'Wow, my mom is the strongest woman ever.' She has always been the calm in the storm and I've tried to take a lot of that from her ... My mom definitely did instill independence in me to be my own hero."

Cameron, meanwhile, drew on the struggles of growing up Black and queer. "I stood out naturally, being in the Midwest in a very Christian environment," they said. "Also, just being bold. I didn't even realize that I was as bold as I was. I think that this song is powerful for me because I get to show that I am a hero and I don't need to conform to anyone's idea of normativity."

It's a good thing Snoop Dogg — who continues to abstain from choosing one contestant over another if it doesn't pertain to his team — is always wearing shades because he was on the verge of tears following the beautifully harmonious Battle. "That song means a lot to me because I feel like I am a hero," he joked. "Cameron, I loved the way that you finessed your way all over the record; how you were able to take your time and let it grow as opposed to starting off so big. And then Cassidy, I loved the way that you allowed the record to grow, so you can get into those big parts."

"Cameron, you're a powerhouse," added Reba. "You're very active on the stage, very active vocally. And then Cassidy was like a hug. It felt safe to me, it felt comforting. I would choose Cassidy."

"Cassidy, this was probably a little more challenging for you, which made me even more impressed because it wasn't like, 'Oh, crap! She can't sing it.' It was just a different take that you'd never heard a voice like yours on that song. It felt really good," said Gwen Stefani. "Cameron, at the beginning, because you were holding back, I was like, 'Yeah, okay, this is good.' And then all the sudden, it just snapped and went into superpower, crazy. I think that Cameron probably won in my opinion."

But like we mentioned earlier, both singers are still in the running. Reba used one of her two Steals on Cassidy because she's "looking for somebody to really touch my heart, impress me, and Cassidy did. Sometimes, when you're singing with a person that has a very active, acrobatic voice, you tend to want to join that run. But she didn't, Cassidy stayed right there, did a great job, and held her own. She knew her strengths and stayed in her lane, and that's what I admired about her."