Get to Know: Toya Turner as Kiana Cook | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Get to Know: Toya Turner as Kiana Cook | Chicago P.D. | NBC

One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and you won't want to miss P.D. Season 12.

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (November 6, 2024)

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has everything. Between a new cop, steamy romances, and the hallmark grit of the criminal cases, the Intelligence Unit has been hard at work keeping peace in the Windy City.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

For those needing a recap: the arrival of Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook has shaken up the squad room as her Intelligence Unit colleagues learn more about the dedicated recruit. Amid the bullpen staff changes, Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has led his unit on several nail-biting cases, serving justice in the Windy City. Meanwhile, the romances have been hotter than ever; not only is LaRoyce Hawkins' Kevin Atwater falling for a P.D. newcomer, but the Season 11 engagement between P.D. fan favorites Adam Ruzek Patrick John Flueger and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has Chi-Hards perched for a Burzek wedding on the horizon. The Chicago P.D. drama is firing off on all cylinders, and viewers can't wait to find out what happens next.

RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Production Designer Dishes About Where the Show Is Filmed

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, November 6, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 12, Episode 6 ("Pawns") — reads: "Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career." RELATED: Stevie Nicks Confesses She Wrote a Poem About a Mystery Chicago P.D. Star

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. The teaser for next week's episode — Season 12, Episode 7 ("Contrition") — reads: "Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment." "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Asa Chapmanon (Sara Bues) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC