Stevie Nicks Confesses She Wrote a Poem About a Mystery Chicago P.D. Star (DETAILS)

Chicago P.D. just received a major compliment: Stevie Nicks is a big fan. The legendary rock star recently revealed that she loves the police procedural — currently in its 12th season — and was even artistically inspired by one of its stars.

The "Edge of Seventeen" songwriter's creativity sometimes comes out in unexpected ways. Speaking to Rolling Stone in October about her cache of projects she said, "I also have so many poems that are ready to go. I wrote a poem about one of the women stars of one of my favorite crime shows, Chicago P.D. That's medicine for me, and I can't wait to go to the piano and sit down with it."

So who exactly inspired Nicks? We may never know.

There are a few actresses she might be taking a liking to. Amy Morton (Platt) and Marina Squerciati (Burgess) have been on the show since Season 1, and Tracy Spiridakos (Upton) was a fan favorite before she exited the series following Season 11. The Intelligence Unit also recently added Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) to the team following Season 12, Episode 5's "Water and Honey."

Nicks' newest single “The Lighthouse” was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it quickly topped Billboard charts. “I have often said to myself: This may be the most important thing I ever do, to stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them,” Nicks said in a statement in September 2024. “This is an anthem.”

She performed "The Lighthouse," and a fiery rendition of her classic hit "Edge of Seventeen," on Saturday Night Live, and you can watch both performances here.

