The Way Toya Turner's Officer Cook Replaced Upton and Joined Chicago P.D. (RECAP)

While news broke in August that Toya Turner would be joining Chicago P.D. Season 12 as a series regular, fans have waited to see exactly how she'd make her entrance on the show — let alone join the Intelligence Unit.

We officially met Turner's Officer Kiana Cook in "Blood Bleeds Blue" (Season 12, Episode 2) when — by happenstance — she ended up partnering with Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) while investigating Martel's murder. And now, she's back in the procedural's most recent episode, Season 12, Episode 5's "Water and Honey." And by the end of the hour, she's a full blown member of the team, filling in the spot left by Martel and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

"I think it's one of the best episodes we've done in 12 episodes," Jason Beghe (Voight) tells NBC Insider. "It's a remarkable achievement. And she and Benny (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) they basically carry it and it's spectacular."

This time, following a gut feeling, Cook – who works on a tactical unit — brings a disturbing case to Intelligence after her partner disagrees with her about their approach. The investigation is a mystery surrounding three teen girls, and of course, the team solves it. We also learn a lot more about Cook along the way after some gentle prodding from Torres (Aguilar).

“[Cook and Torres] definitely have this easy kinship,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line. “I think it was very clear to the actors, right off the bat, that they had chemistry together. You could feel their friendship, and you could feel the understanding, and it comes across on screen. They definitely have this organic, nice sort of, ‘I see you, you see me, and we’re in this thing together.'”

What we learned about Cook in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 5

At the end of the episode when asked by Torres what happened with her partner, Cook reveals that he "put a brick on me," aka used his connections to get her demoted.

"Montgomery is a slow roller, scared about his pension," she says. "He arrives just in time for searches and guaranteed arrests, the exact opposite of what a tactical team should be. I said as much, he didn't like that. I woke up one day reassigned back to patrol."

It's then revealed that Voight and the rest of the team have been using the episode's case to audition Cook for Martel and Upton's empty spot on the Intelligence Unit.

"There's a spot open, Voight has to fill it in," Torres says. "You should join our unit... [Voight] already said yes. It's yours if you want it."

That's right, Cook is officially apart of the Chicago P.D. family.

Turner herself has been fitting right it on set, and being a Chicago native herself and the daughter of a cop, the role nearly seems made for her.

"There's this confidence that I've noticed," Beghe tells us. "It's a big deal to come in — we've been doing this, we're a family — and, you know, to all of a sudden jump in. People normally are nervous, and I'm sure she was, but it didn't read at all, and it wasn't because she was covering it. It's because she's so damn professional and she has a very strong sense of who she is."