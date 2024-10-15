Stevie Nicks Talks Her "Love Affair" with Lindsey Buckingham in This Unearthed Clip

Stevie Nicks made her triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage when as Musical Guest on Ariana Grande's October 12 episode. The icon performed her new single "The Lighthouse" and a fiery rendition of her classic hit "Edge of Seventeen," and you can watch both of Nicks' SNL performances here.

To celebrate her return to 30 Rock, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon resurfaced Nicks' memorable April 2009 interview on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Nicks sat next to fellow guest Noah Wyle, then at the tail end of his run on NBC's E.R.

Not only did Nicks present Jimmy Fallon with a magical gift — an antique Chinese jade snuff bottle, "to put your dreams in," she told him — Nicks also dished on her years as part of the iconic rock band, Fleetwood Mac, which she first joined alongside then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham back in 1975. She told Fallon "there will always be an attraction" between the two.

Any Fleetwood Mac fan knows about the band's decades of drama and inter-band relationships involving members Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. As Fallon accurately described it to Nicks, "it's like a soap opera."

Fallon asked Nicks what it was like working with her ex-boyfriend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham. The bandmates broke up shortly before releasing Rumours in 1977, their angst fueling songs like "Dreams." Their interpersonal relationship took them both in and out of collaboration over the years, but at the time of the interview, they were touring with Fleetwood Mac together amicably.

"Even though that part is over... when you've had a love affair with somebody for a long time, and for Lindsey and I, it was. We lived together for five years before we joined Fleetwood Mac," she told Fallon.

"So we were poor, we were struggling, we were starving. We had jobs. I was a waitress. We had a real life," she continued "We were 28 and 27 when we joined Fleetwood Mac. So we were established people when we joined Fleetwood Mac — we didn't get famous at 17."

Noah Wyle and Stevie Nicks during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Episode 23 on April 1, 2009. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

"Lindsey and I, you know, there will always be that attraction," Nicks continued. "So it's magical, and the people see it."

"When we walk onstage, we are still able to pull back that love affair, and we can have it, the audience gets to have it, and everybody enjoys it," she said. "When we walk off the stage, we go to our own separate limousine and we go to our own separate hotel and we're cool. And then we do it again the next night."

"Never a dull moment," she added.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham share a mic onstage in Brussels, Belgium in December 1980. Photo: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks weighs in on Lindsey Buckingham's hair eras

Nicks later took questions from viewers, with one asking if she was ever jealous of Buckingham's "awesome hair."

"In the beginning, Lindsey had very curly hair and it was very long. He was so beautiful. He had beautiful hair," she confessed. "That's when I thought Lindsey was the handsomest when he had his long hair. When he cut off his hair, it broke my heart."

Watch Stevie Nicks' full 2009 interview with Jimmy Fallon above.