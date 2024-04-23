Kelly Clarkson Covered a Miley Cyrus/Stevie Nicks Mashup and It's So Rock 'n' Roll

Fire in her lungs, she can't find the devil on her tongue

Kelly Clarkson covering two rock goddesses for the price of one? Sign me up.

On the latest iteration of "Kellyoke," the Kelly Clarkson Show host and former The Voice Judge belted out "Edge of Midnight," a mashup of fellow The Voice red chair alum Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" and Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" that the pair released as a duet. Obviously, Clarkson killed it.

What to know about "Edge of Midnight"

Cyrus released "Edge of Midnight" in late 2020 as the fourth single off her 80s-inspired album Plastic Hearts.

The original "Edge of Seventeen" was released in 1981 on Nicks' first solo record after the breakup of Fleetwood Mac. The title is inspired by a conversation she had with fellow musician Tom Petty's first wife Jane, who said she met the rocker at the "age of 17." Thanks to Jane's strong Southern accent, Nicks heard "edge of seventeen," and a classic was born.

The lyrics to "Edge of Midnight"

Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home

But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own (uh)

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

Forever and ever, no more (no more)

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds (oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (by you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you

Just like the white winged dove

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Just like the white winged dove

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Loved by you

La, la, la-la, la

Midnight

And the days go by like a strand in the wind

In the web that is my own, I begin again

I said to my friend, eh (everything stopped)

Nothing else mattered (nothing else mattered)

(no more)

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds (oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (by you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Just like the white winged dove (just like the white winged dove)

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Falling on, on the edge of

Seventeen

I don't hide blurry eyes like you

Like you

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (by you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, you know

Don't need to be loved by you

Just like the white winged dove (just like the white winged dove)

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Just like the white winged dove (just like the white winged dove)

Sings a song, sounds like she's singing

Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh

Loved by you, yeah

La, la, la-la, la

In the midnight

You know it's true

In the midnight

Sky (loved by you)

