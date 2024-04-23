Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kelly Clarkson Covered a Miley Cyrus/Stevie Nicks Mashup and It's So Rock 'n' Roll
Fire in her lungs, she can't find the devil on her tongue
Kelly Clarkson covering two rock goddesses for the price of one? Sign me up.
On the latest iteration of "Kellyoke," the Kelly Clarkson Show host and former The Voice Judge belted out "Edge of Midnight," a mashup of fellow The Voice red chair alum Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" and Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" that the pair released as a duet. Obviously, Clarkson killed it.
What to know about "Edge of Midnight"
Cyrus released "Edge of Midnight" in late 2020 as the fourth single off her 80s-inspired album Plastic Hearts.
The original "Edge of Seventeen" was released in 1981 on Nicks' first solo record after the breakup of Fleetwood Mac. The title is inspired by a conversation she had with fellow musician Tom Petty's first wife Jane, who said she met the rocker at the "age of 17." Thanks to Jane's strong Southern accent, Nicks heard "edge of seventeen," and a classic was born.
The lyrics to "Edge of Midnight"
Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home
But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own (uh)
Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes
Forever and ever, no more (no more)
The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'
Head high up in the clouds (oh, oh)
I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you (by you)
Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
Don't need to be loved by you
Just like the white winged dove
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Just like the white winged dove
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Loved by you
La, la, la-la, la
Midnight
And the days go by like a strand in the wind
In the web that is my own, I begin again
I said to my friend, eh (everything stopped)
Nothing else mattered (nothing else mattered)
(no more)
The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'
Head high up in the clouds (oh, oh)
I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you (by you)
Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
Don't need to be loved by you
See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Just like the white winged dove (just like the white winged dove)
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Falling on, on the edge of
Seventeen
I don't hide blurry eyes like you
Like you
I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no
I don't need to be loved by you (by you)
Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, you know
Don't need to be loved by you
Just like the white winged dove (just like the white winged dove)
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Just like the white winged dove (just like the white winged dove)
Sings a song, sounds like she's singing
Ooh, baby, ooh, said, ooh
Loved by you, yeah
La, la, la-la, la
In the midnight
You know it's true
In the midnight
Sky (loved by you)
