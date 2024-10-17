Tracy Spiridakos' Pup Nala Gives Her the Biggest Kiss in Sweet New Pic

It looks like Tracy Spiridakos is finally finished traveling the world — for now — and nobody's more excited to see her back home than her pup, Nala!

On October 17, the Chicago P.D. alum shared an Instagram carousel featuring herself getting all the lovin' from her pet, including an absolutely adorable shot of little Nala giving Spiridakos the biggest "welcome home" kiss ever.

"Annnnnnnnd we're back! 😍🐶🐾," Spiridakos captioned.

Nala is a social media sensation in her own right. In September, Spiridakos shared an adorable photo of the rottweiler staring at the camera with the most beautiful brown eyes, but her most recent pup interaction is cuteness personified!

The fan-favorite One Chicago alum has been busy lately traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. Spiridakos was even spotted taking in the sights and sounds of Europe with former co-star Jesse Lee Soffer in Lisbon in late August.

(Let's be honest: Seeing "Upstead" hanging out IRL is too cute!)

It's been a rollercoaster ride to close out the latter half of 2024 for the 36-year-old, and judging by the look on her face in every selfie she's shared, she's had a fantastic time. (Although, to be fair, nobody missed her more than Nala!)

Tracy Spiridakos reflects on similarities between herself and Haley Upton

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Hope (Jazmene Valenzuela) and Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 10. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

If the last few months of traveling are any indication, Spiridakos is making the most of her post-Chicago P.D. life. Still, fans will be happy to know that the star hopes to bring some of Haley Upton's best qualities with her moving forward. There's something to be said about an actress trying to incorporate the best qualities of her iconic character into her daily life!

In a 2024 interview with Variety, Spiridakos explained the differences between herself and the character she portrayed for six seasons on Chicago P.D. — and also spoke about which of Upton's traits she admired most.

"One of my favorite things about her is her vulnerability, is her strength," Spiridakos revealed. "For me, I'm not great at vulnerability. As an individual, I usually make awkward jokes. So that's something that I really love about her — that and how she is so much herself. She doesn't care if you love her or if you don't. Those are the two qualities that I hope have rubbed off on me a little bit, particularly the vulnerability."