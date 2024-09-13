Tracy Spiridakos' Dog Nala's Huge Brown Eyes Will Melt You: "She's Just Perfect"

Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Some dogs are made to be photographed. It's something that One Chicago alum Tracy Spiridakos knows all too well!

On September 11, the former Chicago P.D. star shared an adorable photo of her dog, Nala, relaxing on the ground. Sometimes pictures say a thousand words — and in this case, there aren't enough words to describe how cute Nola is.

"She's just perfect you guys. Look at how cuuuuteeeee she is!!! 😍," Spiridakos said.

We don't think anyone can argue with the 36-year-old: Nola is the best.

This isn't the first time fans have gotten an up-close-and-personal look at the Rottweiler, but all eyes have been on Spiridakos and a certain former co-star as they traveled to Europe together at the end of the summer. The star recently returned from an epic vacation in Lisbon, Portugal — and Jesse Lee Soffer was by her side.

Let's be honest: Seeing "Upstead" hanging out IRL is too cute!

Your favorite One Chicago shows return on Wednesday, September 25

It's been a long summer hiatus for One Chicago fans, but fortunately, new seasons of your favorite shows are right around the corner. While some familiar faces have left the cast, new arrivals are all but guaranteed to become instant fan favorites. Still, we know we'll miss talented actors like Spiridakos. Earlier this year, she spoke to NBC Insider about her exit from Chicago P.D. and the decision-making process behind it.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

"It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," she said. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it."

