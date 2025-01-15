Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (January 15, 2025)

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been a wild ride.

Whether it's a gang wreaking havoc in Windy City neighborhoods or an elusive serial killer at large, Chicago P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit never fails to go above and beyond to see justice served. Amid the gripping storylines and shocking cases viewers have enjoyed this season, Chicago P.D. has some exciting developments in store. Not only do we have an action-packed One Chicago crossover on the horizon, but long last, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are finally tying the knot P.D. style.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Season 12 has been delivering the heat, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see where the action heads next. Read on to learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, January 15, 2025? Unfortunately, not. All three One Chicago series will be airing repeat episodes on January 15.

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's episode — Season 12, Episode 10 ("Zoe") — reads: "An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? Stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

"It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."