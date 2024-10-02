Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (October 2, 2024)

Get to Know: Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley | One Chicago | NBC

Season 10 of Chicago Med is just getting started, and fans are pumped.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt said while chatting about being back on-set for Season 10. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight (October 2, 2024)? Yes! The logline for Season 10, Episode 2 ("Bite Your Tongue") reads, "Lenox continues to rankle Archer as the two tackle their new roles; Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel; Goodwin is forced to make layoffs." Season 10 has been a fascinating watch as not one but two new doctors join Gaffney's legion of dedicated physicians: Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost and Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox. While Frost has emerged as an empathetic charmer who wears his heart on his sleeve as a pediatric resident, Lenox hit the ground running as the new co-chief of Gaffney's Emergency Department.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The teaser for next week's episode, Season 10, Episode 3 ("Trust Fall") reads: "Asher treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child; Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups."

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC