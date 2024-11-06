Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (November 6, 2024)
Check in on the Gaffney doctors and nurses by watching One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC.
Season 10 of Chicago Med has been a thrilling watch.
The arrival of Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost has been an uplifting update within Gaffney's E.D. as he sets out to prove himself as a resident. Meanwhile, the new E.D. co-chief — Sarah Ramos' Dr. Cailin Lenox — has been stirring the pot, butting heads with her colleague, Dr. Archer (Steven Weber). The drama doesn't end there, either; Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) has been dealing with receiving a death threat, complicating her entire day-to-day at the hospital and making viewers worried for her safety. It's been an emotional rollercoaster, but fans can't wait for the twists and turns to continue.
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.
Is Chicago Med new tonight (November 6, 2024)?
Yes!
The logline for the episode — Season 10, Episode 6 ("Forget Me Not") — reads: "Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin's security after she's threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rock slide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler's baby."
"We have two wonderful new cast members, Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos..." Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider ahead of Season 10. "There's just a lot of sparks flying right away. As an actor, it's just incredibly exciting and fun to watch."
"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Platt continued. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."
When do new Chicago Med episodes air?
New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode — Season 10, Episode 6 ("Family Matters") — reads: "Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient's DNR; Asher facilitates an unexpected reunion; the tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head."
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.