Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (November 6, 2024)

Is Chicago Med new tonight (November 6, 2024)?

Yes!

The logline for the episode — Season 10, Episode 6 ("Forget Me Not") — reads: "Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin's security after she's threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rock slide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler's baby."

"We have two wonderful new cast members, Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos..." Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider ahead of Season 10. "There's just a lot of sparks flying right away. As an actor, it's just incredibly exciting and fun to watch."

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Platt continued. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."