Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (November 20, 2024)

From shocking death threats to new doctors shaking up the dynamics in the Emergency Department, Season 10 of Chicago Med has been delivering non-stop drama, and the fall finale is bound to be thrilling.

Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Season 10 is gearing up for a nail-biting fall finale as the Gaffney doctors prepare for whatever chaos comes their way next. Rachel DiPillo's Sarah Reese is set to guest star in Chicago Med's latest, and considering the rocky way she left Gaffney, all eyes are on the former fan favorite to see what she brings to the Windy City unit. Meanwhile, Med has been serving steamy romances and gripping medical madness, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens next.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appears in season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: James Washington/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, November 20, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 10, Episode 8 ("Love Will Tear Us Apart") — reads: "Goodwin's troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart." RELATED: Go Behind Chicago Med's Filming Locations With A Co-Executive Producer

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and guest star Sharif Atkins on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 2. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: The Terrifying Reason Chicago P.D.'s Atwater Made a Surprise Chicago Med Cameo "There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while discussing the behind-the-scenes workings of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC