The Terrifying Reason Chicago P.D.'s Atwater Made a Surprise Chicago Med Cameo

After a death threat and a horrifying breaking and entering, Goodwin got some help from a Chicago P.D. pal.

Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) job as hospital director on Chicago Med is never easy, but it's been made all the more chaotic after recently receiving a death threat from an unknown sender. As if that wasn't scary enough, Goodwin found herself in terrifying circumstances after coming home and suspecting a stalker was in her home. (Spoiler: There was!) The CPD found no signs of forced entry, but Goodwin trusts what she felt and saw. Goodwin has made enemies, and viewers are fearful for her safety.

Luckily, Goodwin has some friends in law enforcement, leading Chicago P.D.'s Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) to make a shocking guest appearance on the latest Med. Here's what happened:

Why Chicago P.D.'s Kevin Atwater visited Goodwin on Chicago Med

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

After enjoying a serene morning with her boyfriend, Washington, Goodwin was keen to dish to her friend Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) all the delightful ways Washington has been taking care of her. But their merry chat ended once they realized Atwater was at Gaffney.

"Ms. Goodwin, sorry to interrupt," Atwater said quickly. "But we need you to come with us to your hospital security office."

"What's going on?" Goodwin asked.

"I'll explain on the way," Atwater promised. "But right now, we need to move you to a secure location."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Once in the security office, Goodwin received some grim updates about her stalker. Atwater and an officer showed Goodwin pictures of a former Gaffney employee named Patrick Dunn and asked if she recognized him. Goodwin recalled that he worked in radiology for years before she let him go during a recent round of layoffs.

"Do you think he's sent the death threat?" Goodwin asked them. The police think yes.

"Look, he had an overblown reaction, but a lot of people did," Goodwin explained. "As long as I have worked with Patrick Dunn, he was always well-mannered and completely professional."

"Professional with a history of mental instability and aggressive behavior," Atwater explained. "He also has several guns registered in his name."

"Why would he be targeting me?" Goodwin asked.

"We've been monitoring his social media accounts," the officer explained. "Dunn's been posting a barrage of vitriol against Med on social media since you fired him," the officer explained, grimly adding, "And he posted a message an hour ago about you."

"The language is violent, Ms. Goodwin," Atwater told her with severity.

"Well, that changes things, doesn't it?" Goodwin said, defeated.

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

As Goodwin rescheduled her meetings in her office, she received another visit from the CPD with an update.

"Patrick Dunn's being transported to Med in an ambulance," the cop explained.

"What happened?" Goodwin asked, mystified.

"Self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest," she was told. "Tried to kill himself during a standoff with police. He's alive, but barely."

It appears that Goodwin will finally come face to face with the person who's been terrorizing her for weeks. Find out what happens to Goodwin next by watching Season 10 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.