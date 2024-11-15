Dr. Sarah Reese Is Returning for the Chicago Med Season 10 Fall Finale (DETAILS)

Gaffney has been the forge of dozens of dedicated physicians throughout Chicago Med's tenure, and one of the most tenacious early recruits was Dr. Sarah Reese, played by Rachel DiPillo. Lucky for Chi-Hards who've been missing Reese, the driven psychologist will return in Chicago Med's Season 10 fall finale.

Chicago Med fans will remember that Dr. Reese was a One Chicago OG, a medical student at Gaffney in Season 1 before she became a psychiatry resident under Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). From Season 1 to 3 of Chicago Med, Reese cemented herself as a fan favorite as she assisted Dr. Charles on psych cases and weighed in on the medical madness at Gaffney. Many were sad to see her go after Reese bid farewell to her Gaffney colleagues in the Season 4 premiere ("Be My Better Half"). Still, the door was never shut on Reese, leading to her welcomed return years after she left Gaffney — and her longtime mentor — behind.

Reese's return brings forth a mix of emotions as she brushes paths with old friends. Watch the trailer and get the details about how to watch Chicago Med's Season 10 finale, below.

Rachel DiPillo's Dr. Sarah Reese is back in Chicago Med Season 10

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 8 ("Love Will Tear Us Apart") is set to be an emotional rollercoaster as Dr. Charles faces his former resident, Dr. Sarah Reese, after one of her patients is admitted to Gaffney. As Dr. Charles points out in the promo, he hasn't seen Dr. Reese in six years, and it wasn't like they ended on the best terms, either. For those in need of a refresh: Dr. Reese left Gaffney after Dr. Charles discovered her father was a serial killer and hesitated to perform CPR on the man after unveiling this revelation.

So what has led Reese to roam the halls of Gaffney again? Only time will tell, but Chi-Hards can imagine that there will be some interesting chit-chat between her and Dr. Charles after they left off on such horrendous terms. Reese was one of Gaffney's brightest recruits, so her reprise on Med is sure to shake things up.

The full synopsis for "Love Will Tear Us Apart" reads: "Goodwin's troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart."

Between shocking death threats, potential resignations, and an emotional reunion between former colleagues, Chi-Hards won't want to miss how it all comes to a head during the explosive episode. Watch the Season 10 fall finale of Chicago Med on Wednesday, November 20, at 8/7c on NBC. Stream Chicago Med episodes the next day on Peacock.