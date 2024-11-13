Is Steven Weber's Dr. Archer Leaving Gaffney on Chicago Med?

Ripley and Maggie Try to Calm Down a Patient Whose Eyes Are Burned by Acid | Chicago Med | NBC

Gaffney's longtime co-chief of the E.D. has reached his wit's end following an encounter with Lenox.

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has been having a rough time on Season 10 of Chicago Med after being named Gaffney E.D. co-chiefs with Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) following the closure of a nearby hospital.

The team-up has not been going well. After a young patient died on Lenox's table after she failed to heed Archer's advice on the case, the tension reached a boiling point. After a case review about the death of their patient, Archer finally had enough and brought his concerns to their supervisor, Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson).

Find out what happened between Lenox and Archer during Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 7 ("Family Matters") below.

Archer has run a tight ship within Gaffney's E.D. for years, but he's recently been tasked with sharing command with Lenox, leading to many issues. After feeling Lenox lacked any regret for her line of actions that led to the teenage patient's death, Archer ditched decorum and blew up at her during their case review. After being told to stand down, Archer visited Goodwin with his concerns.

"I understand that there were extenuating circumstances which necessitated bringing Dr. Lenox in," Archer told her. "But that work's now been mostly done. And I think it might be time to reevaluate her position."

"Reevaluate how?" Goodwin asked.

"I don't think Dr. Lenox is a good leader for this E.D.," Archer said. "She's overbearing, she's got a bit of a God complex—"

"Isn't that like the pot calling the kettle...?" Goodwin wondered, to which Archer relented but pressed on.

"She's reckless, and she doesn't listen to anybody else's opinion, and her patients are paying the price," Archer continued. "I think Gaffney would be better off if Dr. Lenox was merely an attending and no longer co-chief of this E.D."

Goodwin quickly set out to get to the bottom of the workplace drama, asking several members of Gaffney's staff their thoughts on Lenox's performance. Most of the team remained neutral on the matter, but after resident Dr. Naomi Howard (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) overheard Goodwin discussing the matter, she made her opinions known.

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr./NBC

Is Steven Weber's Dr. Archer Leaving Gaffney on Chicago Med? At the end of the shift, Goodwin asked Lenox to visit her office. Lenox was pretty nervous about the ordeal — quickly telling Goodwin she'd already reached out to Archer to iron out their issues — but Goodwin brushed that aside. The chat wouldn't solve anything, nor was it necessary anymore. "I spent the day today talking to your staff about the working environment in the E.D.," Goodwin told her. "I see," Lenox said. "And most of them were pretty tight-lipped, but some were more candid," Goodwin said. "In particular, Ms. Howard had a lot to say." "Really?" Lenox asked nervously. "Yeah, she said that you were challenging at times," Goodwin recounted. "Caustic. Condescending." "I don't mean to be," Lenox admitted. "Well, she said that, too," Goodwin confirmed. "But she also said that you consistently push her to be a better doctor and that she has gained more practical knowledge from you in a month than she had in the past four years of med school. And that she hopes to be as badass as you someday." Goodwin continued, "And yet, Dr. Archer has made it clear that he cannot coexist running the department with you. Which is why starting tomorrow, you will be the sole chief of the E.D. and Dr. Archer will go back to being a regular attendee." "Have you told Dr. Archer yet?" Lenox asked apprehensively. "Yes, he knows," Goodwin clarified gravely. Cut to Dr. Archer at Molly's. He enjoyed a beer with his friends, but it was clear that beneath his facade, he was worried. Dr. Archer's entire equilibrium has been thrown off balance this season, and now, a new commander is at the helm. How will Archer handle the power switch?

