Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (January 1, 2025)

​New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 couldn't come quickly enough.

To say that Season 10 of Med has delivered the action is an understatement; from new doctors roaming Gaffney halls to goosebump-inducing threats plaguing Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson), it's never a dull day at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) have shaken up the Emergency Department as they settle into their new post, leading Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) to consider resigning. Even more thrilling, Goodwin was critically attacked in the fall finale, and viewers are eager for a wellness check amid the hiatus.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 and learn when the One Chicago series return in 2025, below.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, January 1, 2025? No, a new episode of Chicago Med is not airing tonight, Wednesday, January 1. Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire are currently on a midseason hiatus. During the break, you can stream episodes of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appears in season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: James Washington/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr./NBC

