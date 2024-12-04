Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (December 4, 2024)
Mark your calendars for when One Chicago Wednesdays return on NBC.
No one likes it when a One Chicago fan favorite lands in danger, and Chicago Med's Season 12 fall finale had Chi-Hards panicking after the life of Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) was left hanging on the precipice after she was brutally attacked.
For weeks, viewers worried about Goodwin's safety after she received a troubling death note from an irksome stalker who later broke into her home. Just as she believed the stalker was dealt with, Goodwin was visited by her actual stalker, a loved one of a deceased Gaffney patient, who wanted to settle the tragic loss with Goodwin's life. Viewers didn't get a chance to learn Goodwin's fate before the Season 12 fall finale faded to black, so needless to say — new episodes couldn't return fast enough.
RELATED: Here's When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 — and learn when the One Chicago series return in 2025 — below.
Is Chicago Med new tonight, December 4, 2024?
Unfortunately, no.
Chicago Med is currently on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, relive the medical madness by streaming episodes on Peacock.
RELATED: Is Goodwin Going to Die on Chicago Med? Her Stalker Was Revealed
"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while discussing the behind-the-scenes workings of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."
When do new Chicago Med episodes return?
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Whether you want to stay caught up on Med — or dive into Chicago P.D. or Chicago Fire — Peacock has all you need for a One Chicago marathon.
RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.
"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."