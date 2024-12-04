Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (December 4, 2024)

Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

No one likes it when a One Chicago fan favorite lands in danger, and Chicago Med's Season 12 fall finale had Chi-Hards panicking after the life of Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) was left hanging on the precipice after she was brutally attacked.

For weeks, viewers worried about Goodwin's safety after she received a troubling death note from an irksome stalker who later broke into her home. Just as she believed the stalker was dealt with, Goodwin was visited by her actual stalker, a loved one of a deceased Gaffney patient, who wanted to settle the tragic loss with Goodwin's life. Viewers didn't get a chance to learn Goodwin's fate before the Season 12 fall finale faded to black, so needless to say — new episodes couldn't return fast enough.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 — and learn when the One Chicago series return in 2025 — below.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, December 4, 2024? Unfortunately, no. Chicago Med is currently on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, relive the medical madness by streaming episodes on Peacock. RELATED: Is Goodwin Going to Die on Chicago Med? Her Stalker Was Revealed "There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while discussing the behind-the-scenes workings of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 11.

When do new Chicago Med episodes return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC