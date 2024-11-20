Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

The Season 10 fall finale of Chicago Med was a blood-pumping watch that has fans panicked for Goodwin.

Is Goodwin Going to Die on Chicago Med? Her Stalker Was Revealed

Just as fans sat down for a Chicago Med Thanksgiving episode, the festivities were cut short after Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was taken hostage inside her own office.

Goodwin's been watching her back ever since receiving a harrowing death threat. Goodwin had thought the CPD had handled her stalker; however, by the fall finale, it was clear someone still had it out for Gaffney's director. Goodwin meant to quickly stop by her office before heading out to enjoy the holiday, only to find herself in the clutches of the stalker we've feared this entire time.

Here's what happened to Goodwin in the high-stakes Med Season 10 fall finale.

Goodwin finally met her stalker on Chicago Med

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appears in season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: James Washington/NBC

As Goodwin found herself at knifepoint, her assailant cautioned her not to make a scene.

"Do we know each other?" Goodwin asked nervously. The woman told Goodwin she'd eventually figure it out. Trying to de-escalate the situation, Goodwin reminded her that if she let her go, she could go home to her family.

"But that's the thing," Goodwin's stalker told her. "I don't have a family anymore because of you."

"OK, I get that you're angry with me," Goodwin said, adding she couldn't apologize with no clarity.

"My name is Cassidy," she revealed before explaining that Goodwin didn't remember her because she didn't matter. "My wife certainly did not matter to you."

Cassidy's words triggered a memory from the Season 10 premiere when the hospital was flooded with patients after a shipwreck. Gaffney had run out of blood, and Goodwin was forced to select between two patients who would receive the last five units: the boat driver who caused the shipwreck or Wendy, a woman critically injured in the accident. After weighing each of the patient's odds, Sharon chose the boat driver, devastating Wendy's wife, Cassidy (Tiff Abreu), who watched her wife pass away in the hospital.

Furious that Goodwin prioritized the boat driver over Wendy, Cassidy blamed her for Wendy's death. Goodwin maintained that it was an impossible choice to make — but Cassidy wasn't having it.

"I followed a protocol that saves more lives than it loses," Goodwin explained urgently. "It's not perfect, but it tries to be fair."

"Fair?" Cassidy asked incredulously.

Goodwin continued, "I totally understand how —"

"You understand nothing!" Cassidy exclaimed while driving her knife into Goodwin's abdomen. Goodwin crumpled to the ground in pain, and the severity of Cassidy's actions dawned on her as Gaffney's director began bleeding out.

It was quickly apparent that Cassidy was in over her head regarding her murder plot against Goodwin. The wound was critical. As the minutes passed, Goodwin faded in and out of consciousness as Cassidy anxiously watched.

"It's harder than you thought, huh?" Goodwin asked. "Trying to kill another person." Goodwin attempted to appeal to Cassidy's good senses, telling her Wendy wouldn't have wanted this. Cassidy remained torn, telling Goodwin that Wendy was a better person than her. Later, as Goodwin's wound worsened, Cassidy asked Goodwin why she wasn't afraid of dying.

"Well, I was a nurse. I saw death every day," Goodwin explained. "I don't want to die, but I don't regret one moment of my life. I have known love. I have three amazing children. I'm a grandmother. And I have lived a life of purpose."

"What do you think happens when you die?" Cassidy asked her.

"I hope that I'm reunited with the people that I've lost," Goodwin admitted tearfully. "And that my children carry just a little piece of me as they move on."

"I don't know how to move on from Wendy," Cassidy confessed. "I can't."

"That's because you're letting your love for her tear you apart," Goodwin told her.

"I know," Cassidy admitted.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC