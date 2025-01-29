Platt and Mouch Have Tension Between Them Amidst the Chaos and Danger | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Firehouse 51 is teaming up with P.D. and Med for an action-packed crossover event.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (January 29, 2025)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been bringing the heat, and for the first time in five years, Firehouse 51 is joining forces with Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit and Chicago Med's finest for a three-part One Chicago crossover event unlike any before.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in a May 2022 interview. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and get the details about Chicago Fire and Chicago Med's time slot swap for the crossover episode — below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, January 29, 2025? Yes! The logline for this week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 11 ("In the Trenches Part I") — reads: "Chicago's first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building; Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on site."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? New Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes typically air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. However, there's an important time slot swap to keep in mind for January 29's One Chicago crossover event. Instead of airing at 9/8c as usual, Chicago Fire will lead the calvary of One Chicago shows, airing at 8/7c, Med's typical time slot. Next week, One Chicago's air schedule will be back to usual. New episodes of Chicago Fire are available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for the February 5 episode of Chicago Fire — Season 12, Episode 12 ("Relief Cut") — reads: "Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down; Kidd's cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history; Violet and Novak treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry."

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. ahead of the gripping One Chicago crossover — on Peacock.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg, aka 51 veteran Herrmann, told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."